SUR Vs GLA Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Fantasy Picks, T20 Blast Preview

Surrey and Glamorgan are set to collide against Surrey in a Vitality Blast T20 tournament match, which is all set to be played on Monday, June 14. The contest between these two teams is all set to take place at Kennington Oval, London, starting from 11:00 PM (IST). Here’s the SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction, SUR vs GLA Dream11 team, SUR vs GLA opener and SUR vs GLA scorecard.

SUR vs GLA Dream11 team news and preview

Surrey are currently second in their group after winning both their opening fixtures in the tournament so far. The team started their campaign with a win over Middlesex by 54 runs before beating Somerset in the second match by 7 wickets. The Gareth Batty-led side will look to make it a hat-trick of wins by beating Glamorgan in the upcoming match. Surrey has named an unchanged squad for the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Glamorgan has one win and one loss from two matches played in the tournament so far. The team started their campaign with a 4-run loss to Gloucestershire. However, they managed to bounce back and win their second match against Essex by 7 wickets. Glamorgan is also going with an unchanged squad for this match. This should be a cracking contest to watch with both teams coming into this match with winning momentum.

SUR vs GLA weather report

There will intermittent cloud cover with no chances of rain expected during the match which is not good news for both teams. The wind gusts will be around 16 km/h with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With rain not coming down during the match, both teams are likely to play the full quota of overs, making the SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction a tough one.

SUR vs GLA key players

Ahead of the SUR vs GLA match, we take a look at the key players for both teams. Coming to the key players for this match, Surrey will want Sam Curran and skipper Gareth Batty do well for the team in this match and help them make it a hat-trick of wins. Glamorgan, on the other hand, would want skipper Marnus Labuschagne along with Ruaidhri Smith to perform well in this match just like the last match. All these players are expected to do well in this match.

SUR vs GLA Dream11 team

SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction

As per our SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction, SUR will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The SUR vs GLA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUR vs GLA Dream11 team and SUR vs GLA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Surrey Cricket / Twitter