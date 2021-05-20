SUR Vs MID Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, County Championship Preview

The Surrey County Cricket Club will take on the Middlesex County Cricket Club in a group stage match of the English County Championships, 2021. The match is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) from the Kennington Oval, London on May 20, 2021. Here is our SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction, team, and fantasy top picks.

The County Championships 2021: SUR vs MID preview

Round 7 of the English County Championships 2021 will see Surrey County go up against Middlesex County on May 20. Surrey have had a decent run at the tournament, winning one, drawing three and losing two of their games to sit in 4th place in Group 2. Having drawn their last two games due to rain interruptions, Surrey are out of contention for a spot in the playoffs for the Bob Willis Trophy 2021. Meanwhile, with five losses and just the sole win, Middlesex are in 5th place on the table. Their only win in the tournament came against Surrey, in April, when they won by 10 wickets.

SUR vs MID player record

With 518 runs from six matches, Ollie Pope is the highest scorer for Surrey County and the 5th highest scorer in the tournament so far. Jordan Clark remains the bowler of choice for the side, with 14 wickets in the tournament so far. With 386 runs from six matches, Sam Robson is the best batsman for Middlesex County while Tim Murtagh - 7th overall - tops the list as the best bowler for the side with 25 wickets from five games.

SUR vs MID: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the Kennington Oval has remained a fairly balanced one through this series. From the two County games that have taken place here this season, we expect the average first innings score to be fairly low, at around 233 runs. Accuweather predicts multiple rain showers during the game, meaning that the match will be interrupted. The temperature is expected to be around 12°C, with 70% humidity and 90% cloud cover - which should help the pacers when they come into play. Spinners are not expected to get much out fo the surface.

Average first innings score: 233

Record of chasing teams: Won – 1/2

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

SUR vs MID Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

SUR: Rory Burns (c), Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Will Jacks/Rikki Clarke, Jamie Overton, Amar Virdi, Reece Topley, Jordan Clark and Kemar Roach

MID: Sam Robson, Jack Davies, Nick Gubbins, Peter Handscomb (c), John Simpson (wk), Martin Andersson, Tim Murtagh, Blake Cullen, James Harris, Ethan Bamber and Robbie White

SUR vs MID best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Rory Burns, Ollie Pope

Vice-Captain – Sam Robson, Tim Murtagh

Rory Burns and Ollie Pope will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

SUR vs MID Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – John Simpson

Batsmen – Sam Robson, Nick Gubbins, Rory Burns, Hashim Amla, Ollie Pope

All-Rounders – Martin Andersson

Bowlers – Kemar Roach, Tim Murtagh, Jordan Clark, Ethan Bamber

SUR vs MID Dream11 Prediction

According to our SUR vs MID Dream11 prediction, Surrey are likely to edge past Middlesex and win this match.

Note: The SUR vs MID player record and as a result, the SUR vs MID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The SUR vs MID Dream11 team and SUR vs MID prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Surrey and Middlesex Twitter