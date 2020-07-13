Suresh Raina Gives Keeping Practice To Youngster Rishabh Pant During A Net Session

Suresh Raina and Rishabh Pant are good friends both on and off the field and lately, the duo had decided to engage in a net session together in order to regain their physical fitness as well as rediscover their rhythm with the bat and gloves (keeping). It also seems that Pant has taken to the nets for the very first time after a long gap whereas, Raina has been sweating in the nets in the past few days.

Stronger Together': Suresh Raina

The veteran middle-order batsman had posted a video of him giving some keeping practice to the young wicket-keeper batsman who can be seen standing still and moving across in order to catch the ball with his gloves. This is supposedly being done in order to make the youngster fit and match ready so that he can give his best by standing behind the wickets when the cricketing action resumes. As per reports, the net session was held at a sports complex in Ghaziabad.

The video was posted by the 2011 World Cup winner on his Instagram handle.

Coming back to cricket, Suresh Raina was all set to represent the three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to get underway on March 29 but has now been suspended indefinitely as of now due to the ongoing global pandemic. CSK were supposed to lock horns against the defending champions and arch-rivals Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Pant on the other hand was retained by Delhi Capitals for the 13th edition of the cash-rich event. The Capitals had finished third last season after losing to the eventual runners-up CSK in Qualifier 2. At the same time, a new look Delhi franchise (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils till the 2018 edition) had also made it to the playoffs for the first time after seven years.