Suresh Raina Hits Cracking Shots While Training, Excites Fans Ahead Of IPL 2021: WATCH

Chennai Super Kings veteran Suresh Raina has started prepping for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021). The southpaw had backed out of IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. But Raina is all set to don the yellow jersey once again as he returns to competitive cricket after a long gap.

Suresh Raina sweats it out in the field, gears up for IPL 2021

The southpaw's training videos have been doing the rounds on social media. Raina, who has been away from the game for a long period of time, is leaving no stone unturned to get back into the groove. The cricketer was it once again as he posted a video of him batting in an open field in Ghaziabad.

The video starts with Suresh Raina walking towards the crease in his cricketing gear while warming up to bat. The dynamic left-hander hit all kinds of shots in his training session. From his graceful drives to slog sweeps to pull shots, Raina was seen enjoying his batting. Moreover, what was remarkable was the sweet sound of his bat as Raina middled every ball and batted like he was never away from the game.

As expected, fans were stoked to see Raina bat. Several reactions poured in as fans were delighted to see Raina back in the yellow jersey practising for the IPL 2021. Here's a look at a few reactions.

Meanwhile, according to the CSK team 2021 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will take on Delhi Capitals in their opening match of IPL 2021 on Saturday, April 10 in Mumbai. The CSK vs DC game will get underway at 7:30 PM (IST). The three-time IPL champions will play their first five matches in Mumbai, followed by four in Delhi, three in Bengaluru and the last two games in Kolkata.

CSK team 2021

CSK players retained

MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, N. Jagadeesan, Robin Uthappa, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, R. Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi, Josh Hazlewood, KM Asif.

CSK players bought at IPL 2021 auction

Moeen Ali (â‚¹7 crore), K Gowtham (â‚¹9.25 crore), Cheteshwar Pujara (â‚¹50 lakh), M Harisankar Reddy (â‚¹20 lakh), K. Bhagath Varma (â‚¹20 lakh), C Hari Nishanth (â‚¹20 lakh).

