Suresh Raina Is Going To Play In THIS Cricket Tournament After His Retirement From IPL

Legendary Indian batter Suresh Raina is all set to play in the Road Safety World Series after announcing his retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday, September 5. While announcing his decision to retire, the 35-year-old thanked the BCCI, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association, Chennai Super Kings, former IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla and all his fans for their support over all these years.

Raina will take part in Road Safety World Series

Shortly after Suresh Raina announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket, Road Safety World Series' official Twitter handle put up a post that the 35-year-old would represent the Indian Legends squad in the upcoming edition of the tournament. The 2022 edition of the Road Safety World Series will take place from September 10 to October 1.

Hold on your nerves, we have something more for you!🥳@ImRaina, who is also the first Indian to score 💯 in all the 3 formats, is all set to join India Legends for the second season of the Road Safety World Series😍#RoadSafetyWorldSeries #RSWS #YehJungHaiLegendary #SureshRaina pic.twitter.com/JDo8lEde5P — Road Safety World Series (@RSWorldSeries) September 6, 2022

Suresh Raina's contribution for India & in IPL

Suresh Raina, who announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020, represented the Indian national side for 13 years from 2005 to 2018. In his time, the 35-year-old smacked 5615 runs in 226 ODIs and 1605 runs in 78 T20Is. Meanwhile, he also played 18 Tests for Team India and scripted a record by becoming the first Indian to score a century across all three international formats. And that is not it, as he was also a vital part of the Indian side that went on to win the ICC World Cup in 2011.

When it comes to his contribution in the IPL, Raina has smacked a whopping 5,528 runs after competing in just 205 matches. Additionally, he has also picked up 25 wickets. Overall, he has scored 39 fifties and one hundred in the IPL at a decent strike rate of 136.76. Raina will now hope to replicate a similar level of performance when he represents the Indian Legends team at the upcoming Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament.

The full Indian Legends squad for the tournament is mentioned below:

Sachin Tendulkar (C), Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Subramaniam Badrinath, Stuart Binny, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Pragyan Ojha, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Rajesh Pawar, Suresh Raina and Rahul Sharma.