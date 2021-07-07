Suresh Raina Lauds 'great Leader' MS Dhoni On The Occasion Of His 40th Birthday

Former Team India all-rounder Suresh Raina has come forward and wished his good friend MS Dhoni as he turned 40 on Wednesday. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is regarded as arguably the best captain in the history of Indian Cricket and one of the finest in world cricket.

MS Dhoni Birthday: Suresh Raina's special wish for 'Thala'

As MS Dhoni turned a year older, his CSK team-mate Suresh Raina came forward with a very special wish. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina wished Mahi a very happy birthday and then went on to mention that the 2011 World Cup-winning skipper has been a friend, brother, and a mentor to him and everything one could ever ask for.

Suresh Raina concluded the veteran stumper for being an 'iconic player' and a 'great leader'.

Meanwhile, the prolific middle-order batsman also shared a video montage of all the memorable occasions featuring him and MSD both on and off the cricket field.

Wishing you a very happy birthday @msdhoni You have been a friend, brother & a mentor to me, all one could ever ask for. May God bless you with good health & long life! Thank you for being an iconic player & a great leader.#HappyBirthdayDhoni ❤️🙌 pic.twitter.com/qeLExrMonJ — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2021

MS Dhoni's successful cricketing career

MS Dhoni is the only captain to win all the ICC events (World T20 2007, ICC Test mace in 2009, 2011 World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy). He has all led the Men In Blue to two Asia Cup triumphs in 2010 and 2016 (T20I format) respectively. MSD had also led the Men In Blue to a tri-series win Down Under against the then mighty Australians in the 2007/08 season. 'Thala' has been leading the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the IPL in 2008 and has led them to three IPL as well as two CLT20 titles as well.

What makes Dhoni a great batsman is the fact that he has amassed over 10,000 ODI runs especially when he had batted at either number six or seven during most of his career in the 50-overs format. The veteran stumper was last seen in action (international cricket) during the heartbreaking World Cup 2019 semi-final loss at the hands of New Zealand on July 10 at Old Trafford, Manchester and more than 13 months later, he bid adieu to the game at the highest level.

Mahi took to Instagram and announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020, i.e. on the occasion of India's 73rd Independence Day with 'Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon' from the 1976 Amitabh Bachchan-Rakhee Gulzar-starrer 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background.