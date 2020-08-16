Suresh Raina Recalls His Incredible Cricketing Journey As He Calls It A Day

Suresh Raina recalled his cricketing journey after he had hung his boots from the gentleman's game on Saturday along with his former Indian as well as current CSK skipper and best friend Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Raina posted a video of his journey in the 22 yards right from his U-19 days to his last international match against England in July 2018. What really stood out here is that most of those moments featured his bestie MS Dhoni, including Team India's historic World Cup 2011 triumph and, the ICC Champions Trophy 2013 victory as well.

Watch the video here:

Suresh Raina: When Team India's decorated No.4 batsman went into oblivion

Raina had last played for India in the away limited-overs series against England in 2018. The UP cricketer was an integral part of Team India's 2011 World Cup as well as ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs and was a regular member in the national side. However, his weakness against the short-ball, a slump in form, and injuries meant that he did not find a place in the squad.

The southpaw, who was a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad, has scored over 5,600 ODI runs and 1,605 T20 runs for the Men in Blue. The left-handed batsman was regarded as Team India's permanent number 4, a position following his snub created a void. The 33-year-old mostly played under MS Dhoni and also accompanied his skipper in IPL as he played for the CSK. Raina is also the first batsman to have 5000 runs in the IPL.

Moments after MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, Suresh Raina also made his announcement on Instagram. Sharing a picture with his CSK squad including skipper MS Dhoni, Raina wrote, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

