Suresh Raina Reveals How Dravid Encouraged Him After He Failed During India Debut

Suresh Raina has revealed how Rahul Dravid had encouraged him after he was dismissed for a golden duck on his international debut. Raina had made his debut at the highest level in July 2005 during a tri-series in Sri Lanka that also involved the West Indies. However, he failed to deliver with the bat as he was caught plumb in front of the wicket off the very first ball he faced from spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan.

Dravid cheered up a gutted Raina by reminding him that he is a good fielder and that is when the southpaw developed a self-belief that even he is an integral part of Team India.

'Really learned a lot': Suresh Raina

“Really learned a lot from Rahul Bhai. When I got out for zero in Dambulla, I was sad and was speaking to Irfan and Dhoni Bhai. Then Rahul Bhai came in and said, ‘what happened to you, why you sad?. When you play the next match, you might get out in zero, then again in the next match, you might fall for zero again’. I said, ‘no Rahul Bhai, but I am disappointed. I got a chance to play for my country,” said the veteran middle-order batsman while speaking to Cricbuzz. “My whole family is watching, my friends are watching…He said, ‘No, I heard you field very well, come on just show me something. I thought I was part of the team, he wants me to do something special for the country. Then I ran out (Marvan) Attapatu, then Zaheer Bhai hugged me, Rahul Bhai hugged me. Then I felt, I belong to this family and can play for a longer period of time. Those days were brilliant. Those days were fun,” the 2011 World Cup winner added.

Suresh Raina: When Team India's decorated No.4 batsman went into oblivion

Raina had last played for India in the away limited-overs series against England in 2018. The UP cricketer was an integral part of Team India's 2011 World Cup as well as ICC Champions Trophy 2013 triumphs and was a regular member on the national side. However, his weakness against the short-ball, a slump in form, and injuries meant that he did not find a place in the squad.

The southpaw has scored over 5,600 ODI runs and 1,605 T20 runs for the Men in Blue. The left-handed batsman was regarded as Team India's permanent number 4, a position following his snub created a void. The 33-year-old mostly played under MS Dhoni and also accompanied his skipper in IPL as he played for the CSK. Raina is also the first batsman to have 5000 runs in the IPL.

Suresh Raina calls it a day

It so happened that 'Chinna Thala' decided to call it a day from the highest level moments after his former Indian and current CSK skipper, as well as bestie Mahendra Singh Dhoni, had bid adieu to international cricket on Saturday evening.

Moments after MS Dhoni announced his retirement on Saturday, Suresh Raina also made his announcement on Instagram. Sharing a picture with his CSK squad including skipper MS Dhoni, Raina wrote, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you, India. Jai Hind!"

