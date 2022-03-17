Suresh Raina Runs Into Real Madrid Veterans Roberto Carlos & Michel Salgado; See Pic

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina took to his Instagram handle on Thursday to share a picture wherein he featured alongside two Real Madrid legends and a veteran Jamaican Olympian. In the said picture, Raina can be seen alongside Real Madrid legends Roberto Carlos and Michel Salgado as well as Jamaican athlete Asafa Powell.

For the unversed, 48-year-old Roberto Carlos is known for his association with Real Madrid during his playing days in the La Liga whereas 46-year-old Salgado played as a right-back for the outfit. On the other hand, 39-year old athlete Asafa Powell is known for his Olympics appearance for Jamaica, and for setting the 100-meter sprint world record twice between June 2005 and May 2008 with timings of 9.77 and 9.74 seconds. Meanwhile, uploading the picture taken from the Maldives, Raina captioned it, saying, “The sporting spirit has no borders or boundaries. It’s the spirit of making our countries proud what connects us on one note. With the legends who have inspired generations @hardrockhotelmaldives @oficialrc3 @therealsalgado @asafasub10king.”

A look at the celebratory careers of legends

Roberto Carlos played a total of 527 matches for Real Madrid from 1996 to 2006 and amassed 70 goals from 527 matches, apart from contributing with a total of 99 assists. He won the La Liga tournament thrice with Madrid in 1996-97, 2000-01, 2002-02, and 2006-07 seasons. He also won the UEFA Champions League thrice with Real Madrid. He also attained the glory of winning the FIFA World Cup with the Brazilian national team in 2002 and won the Copa America twice during the 1996-97 and 1998-99 seasons.

Meanwhile, Michel Salgado represented Madrid from 1999 to 2000 and contributed with five goals, 25 assists in 371 matches. Asafa Powell on the other hand, is an Olympic gold medalist in the 4x100 m relay event with the Jamaican team, during the Rio Olympics 2016. He has also won many medals in competitions like the World Championships, World Indoor Championships, World Athletics, Commonwealth Games, and the Diamond League.

On the other hand, Raina was known for aiding the Indian cricket team to its World Cup glory back in 2011 and has also won the Indian Premier League(IPL) trophy four times with the Chennai Super Kings(CSK) franchise. However, he found no bidders for himself during the IPL 2022 mega auction despite the plethora of experience he brings to the table. As per reports, Star Sports has roped him into their Hindi commentary team for IPL 2022.

(Instagram Image: @sureshraina3)