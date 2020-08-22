Suresh Raina Has 'Whistle Podu' Moment As MS Dhoni Hits It Out Of The Park In Net Session

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is trying to get into the groove and rediscover his rhythm as he gears up to lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 that will be. He is seen hitting some big sixes in the net session. In fact, all the CSK players can be seen giving their 100% while sweating it out in the nets. However, there was a heartwarming moment that stood out the most and it had a lot to do with Suresh Raina's involvement.

'With a loud whistle!': Chennai Super Kings

The three-time winners had posted a video of a practice session from the Chepauk Stadium. In the video, both Dhoni and Raina can be seen timing the ball well and hitting it out of the park. However, at the end of the video, Mahi smacks one out of the park and his bestie Suresh can be seen whistling in joy. The 'Yellow Army' then mentioned that even though the super fans ended up missing the super camp (due to the global pandemic), they managed to end it with a loud whistle.

The super camp sorely missed the super fans, thanks to COVID. But we managed to end it with a loud whistle! #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/z8NoMk7h6p — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) August 21, 2020



MS Dhoni & CSK in IPL 2020

The CSK players had attended a training camp at Chennai's Chepauk Stadium prior to their departure to the Gulf and as per reports, the three-time winners have reached the Middle Eastern country for participating in the 13th edition of the marquee tournament that will be played from September 19 to November 10. The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side will be accommodated in Taj Dubai.

CSK who is also known as 'Dad's Army' will be hoping to give their best on the ground and win their fourth IPL trophy as a token of appreciation for two of their star-studded players- MS Dhoni and his bestie Suresh Raina who have recently bid adieu to international cricket.



