Suryakumar Yadav Becomes First Batsman In Cricket History To Register Unwanted Record

IND vs AUS ODI: Rohit Sharma's team India suffered a shocking loss at the hands of Steve Smith's Australia as the visitors registered a 21 runs victory in the final and 3rd ODI. Adding much to India's woes, Suryakumar Yadav has became a part of an unwanted list that has created a furore all over the world. The number one T20 batsman recorded his third consecutive first-ball duck in the series.

Earlier Rohit Sharma backed his Mumbai Indians colleague and he explained that the batsman has to be given a longer run in 50 over format. Despite his skipper's support the 32-year-old failed to capitalise as he succumbed to another dismissal in the series decider that was being played at Chepauk, aka the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He has now faced three balls in the series and has been dismissed three times, that too without scoring a single run off his bat.

Suryakumar Yadav becomes the first batsman to register unwanted record

SKY's woes with the bat in the ODI format continues and he will want to forget the recently concluded IND vs AUS ODi series as soon as possible. Owing to his dismal performances, the Mumbai Indians stalwart has become the first batsman in the history to have first ball ducks in every match of a series. However if things are to be seen in a wider perspective, Yadav is not the first batsman to have achieved three consecutive ducks. Prior to him five Indian players have already been a part of this list. Sachin Tendulkar is a surprise entrant to this list while Anil Kumbnle, Zaheer Khan, Ishant Sharma and Jaspreet Bumrah are accompanying him. Calls for his removal from the ODI side have already been made as people are demanding the return of Sanju Samson in the 50 over team.

Here's how the Netizens have reacted to SKY's recent dismal outings

No minnows no party for Hongurya Most overrated batsman Currently.

Meanwhile #SuryakumarYadav running towards Kohli to ask the temple's address

This management's recent decisions have left me baffled. Saving Suryakumar Yadav at the cost of losing his confidence and making KL Rahul bat in different positions? This surely isn't the kind of backing Dravid sir was talking about.

3 continuous ducks for #SuryakumarYadav in ODIs



Time to bring this Giant in ODIs,#SanjuSamson is miles ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs

The focus will now shift to the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League which will kickstart on 31st March,2023 as Gujarat Giants take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening fixture. Mumbai Indians will expect Suryakumar Yadav to go well for them as their hopes of winning the sixth title highly depends on him.