After a sensational batting performance in the recently concluded India vs South Africa T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav is closing in on the number one ICC ranking in the shortest format which is currently held by Pakistan wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan. The 32-year-old Indian was named the player of the series after he ended as the side's highest scorer with 119 runs after just three matches.

Suryakumar Yadav closes in on Mohammad Rizwan

Following his outstanding performances against South Africa, Suryakumar Yadav has reduced Mohammad Rizwan's lead in the ICC batting rankings to just 16 rating points. If the 32-year-old Indian were to carry on this form into the upcoming T20 World Cup, he very well could replace Rizwan at the top of the rankings if the Pakistani batsman has any slump in form.

However, overtaking Rizwan would be far from easy as the Pakistani batsman has been in outstanding form himself. The 30-year-old from Peshwar smacked a staggering 316 runs in the recently concluded seven-match T20I series between Pakistan and England despite being rested for one game.

Suryakumar broke multiple records in IND vs SA series

Suryakumar Yadav became the first batsman in the history of cricket to smash 50 sixes in the shortest format of the game in a single calendar year. He reached this landmark during the second T20I match against South Africa at Guwahati. His distant rival is Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who hit 42 sixes last year. Meanwhile, New Zealand's veteran opener Martin Guptill is in third, with 41 maximums during the 2021 calendar year.

Other than breaking the record for the most number of maximums in a calendar year, the 32-year-old also became only the third fastest from India to score 1,000 T20I runs after former skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper KL Rahul. Suryakumar achieved this feat in just 31 innings as compared to Kohli's 27 and Rahul's 29.

Following Suryakumar's record-breaking run, he received several praises from several members of the cricketing fraternity. Indian fans will now hope that the 32-year-old can carry on this fantastic form into the upcoming T20 World Cup to boost the side's chances at the tournament.

(Inputs from agencies)