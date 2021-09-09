Suryakumar Yadav 'honoured' To Be Picked In World Cup Squad, Conveys BIG Thanks To Coaches

Mumbai cricketer Suryakumar Yadav has found a place in Team India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday turned to social media to thank his coaches and family members for their constant love and support. Yadav wrote on Twitter that he is very "honoured" and "emotional" on getting the opportunity to represent India in the upcoming World T20, adding "dreams do come true".

Dreams do come true💫



Very honored and emotional on getting this opportunity to represent my country in the T20 World Cup🇮🇳



BIG thank you to my coaches and family for their sacrifices and constant love & support. Completely overwhelmed on receiving so many wishes😇🧿#blessed pic.twitter.com/MV21dyNyxy — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) September 9, 2021

Yadav has been named in the squad courtesy of some fabulous performances in the last two IPL editions and also in the domestic circuit. Yadav garnered the attention of the world with his amazing debut for India earlier this year, where he replicated his domestic form and crushed opposition bowlers on multiple occasions. Yadav was part of the Indian squad for the recently-concluded bilateral series against Sri Lanka, where he was one of the top performers with the bat.

Yadav received his maiden Test call-up earlier last month after Shubman Gill and Washington Sundar were dropped due to injuries. Yadav is yet to play a Test match for India but is part of the extended squad that is currently in England for a five-match series, of which the final match is to be played between September 10-14. Apart from Yadav, Mumbai Indians cricketers Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar have also been named in India's T20 World Cup squad.

India's T20 World Cup campaign is slated to begin on October 24, where they will play against arch-rival Pakistan. The final of the marquee ICC event is scheduled to be held on November 14 in Dubai.

India's T20 World Cup squad

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami. Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur.

(Image: PTI)