IPL 2020: Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Why He Enjoys Batting At The Top-order For Mumbai

Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav has said that he is loving the responsibility of batting at the top-order for the franchise after playing a match-winning knock against Rajasthan at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Tuesday. Surya played an anchor's role to perfection with a 47-ball unbeaten 79 at a strike rate of 168.1 including 11 boundaries and a couple of maximums as Mumbai posted a stiff total of 193/4 in their 20 overs. The number three batsman was adjudged the Man of the Match for his stellar knock.

'Loving the added responsibility': Suryakumar Yadav

"I felt that a big knock was coming in this game because in the last few games I was finding ways to get out. This time I just wanted to bat till the end. Loving the added responsibility at the top of the order, and I've just been told to play my game and express myself and I did just that," Suryakumar Yadav told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation. "The lockdown helped me with my off-side game rather than just my leg-side pick-up shot. The team winning is really satisfying and at that situation, I had to bat till the end to get the team to a perfect total, and then the bowlers came and finished things off," he added.

Rajasthan falter in their run chase

Rajasthan's run chase started on a disastrous note as the 2008 winners were reduced to 12/3 in the third over and they ended up losing another wicket in no time and that is when opener Jos Buttler played a counter-attacking knock to keep his team's hopes alive.

Buttler threatened to take the game away from Mumbai. Unfortunately for him, his stay at the crease came to an abrupt end in the 14th over when he tried to hit a full delivery off James Pattinson for a maximum. The explosive opener hit the shot with sheer power and the ball was travelling but Kieron Pollard at the long-on boundary timed his jump to perfection and grabbed a screamer.

The English wicket-keeper batsman walked back for a 44-ball 70 at a strike rate of 159.1 including four boundaries and five maximums and with that ended Rajasthan's hopes as well.

With no one making much of an impact in the middle and lower order, the former champions were bundled out for 136 in the 19th over as the four-time champions registered a 57-run win to reach the summit of the points table. Steve Smith & Co. on the other hand have slipped to the seventh position and need to play some good cricket in order to bring their campaign back on track.

