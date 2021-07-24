Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw Receive Test Call Up; To Join Virat Kohli's Team In England

Indian batsman Suryakumar Yadav has received his maiden Test call-up following an outstanding performance in limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. Suryakumar, along with opener Prithvi Shaw and all-rounder Jayant Yadav, have been selected as replacements in the Indian Test squad following the untimely ouster of Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, and Avesh Khan due to injuries. Suryakumar, Prithvi, and Jayant will join the Virat Kohli-led side in England for a five-match Test series, starting August 4.

According to PTI, a BCCI official confirmed the development, saying that all three players will fly to England as replacements. The BCCI official added that plans to send Suryakumar, Prithvi, and Jayant are being worked out, and that "they might leave for England after the T20I series against Sri Lanka is completed." The BCCI official said that the confirmation about plans to fly the three players to England may come in the next three days.

According to the report, team management in England is really pleased with the performances put up by Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw in the recently-concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka. While Suryakumar scored a total of 124 runs in the three-match series, Shaw provided a good start to India on two occasions - in the first and third ODIs. As far as Jayant is concerned, he got the call up for his all-round abilities and could come in handy as a replacement for Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja. Jayant boasts a good Test average of 45.60, including a hundred.

India's tour of England

The five-match Test series against England is scheduled to start on August 4. Suryakumar Yadav, Prithvi Shaw, and Jayant Yadav could miss out on the first Test as they will have to quarantine after landing in England. The Indian Test squad recently played a three-day practice game against a County Select XI, which ended in a draw as no result emerged following the conclusion of play on Day 3.

Image: PTI/SuryakumarYadav/PrithviShaw/Insta

