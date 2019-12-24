Suryakumar Yadav Reveals 'anxiety' Issues After Missing Out On Another India Call-up

Mumbai captain Suryakumar Yadav has made a lot of waves in domestic cricket with his phenomenal batting across all formats. The batsman has also been a dependable mainstay for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL for the past few years. Despite all this, the 29-year-old is yet to don the Indian national cricket team's jersey.

Suryakumar Yadav talks about 'anxiety' issues

Suryakumar Yadav's fascinating batting performances in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and the Vijay Hazare Trophy have earned him a lot of notoriety among bowlers and fans alike. His performances in the IPL have been impressive as well. Despite all this, Yadav has not managed to break into the national side in any of the formats. After India's squad for the Sri Lanka T20Is and the Australia ODIs was announced on Monday, fans were furious over Kedar Jadhav being included over Suryakumar Yadav.

In a recent interview with a leading Indian news portal, Yadav opened up about the anxiety that comes along during this phase of his career. Whenever he feels nearer to making it to the Indian team, he is left disappointed as the wait continues. This wait has taken a toll on the Mumbai batsman, who has gone through sleepless nights and has had his mind wander a lot. The batsman mentioned about all the important people in his life (cricketers and non-cricketers) have kept talking about his pending India selection. Although he is aware that these people are his well-wishers, he admits to getting bogged down with the pressure of making it to the Indian team and time running out for him. Yadav also spoke about training harder to make himself match ready when the domestic season began.

India fans lash out at BCCI

While many fans expected Suryakumar Yadav to finally make his India debut against Sri Lanka or Australia, he was excluded from the squads of both the Sri Lanka T20Is and Australia ODIs. Here is how fans reacted.

In a world where there is Shubhman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Prthivi Shaw how does Kedhar Jadhav find a place is the biggest mystery.#INDvSL #INDvAUS — Maitri (@pull_playlist) December 23, 2019

Really unlucky, this lad SuryaKumar Yadav. Would have been great had He been drafted in to play the role of a finisher. Especially with Hardik still not being available. https://t.co/g5di2CnuUf — Abhishek Barthur (@imabhi27) December 23, 2019

Selection team if u guys have some shame left drop Kedar Jadhav asap. He is almost over and please don't give lame excuses that he gives addictional option with the ball. Players like Suryakumar Yadav deserves chances now. — Awarapan 🇮🇳 (@KingSlayer_05) December 23, 2019

