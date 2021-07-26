Suryakumar Yadav's 360-degree Batting Is 'amazing' To Watch, Says Shikhar Dhawan

Skipper Shikhar Dhawan has said that middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav, with his 360-degree shots, is 'amazing' to watch after Team India's 38-run win over Sri Lanka in the first T20I at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday.

Surya Kumar Yadav scored a quickfire 34-ball 50 as it helped India post a competitive total on the scoreboard.

Shikhar Dhawan 'amazed' by Surya's 360-degree batting

"He(Surya) is a great player and we enjoy watching him bat. He took the pressure from me and the way he plays calculated shots was amazing to watch," Shikhar Dhawan said at the post-match presentation ceremony as quoted by PTI.

Suryakumar Yadav's knock included five boundaries and a couple of maximums at a strike rate of 147.6. and was involved in a 62-run stand for the third wicket along with Shikhar Dhawan. Dhawan on the other hand played some delightful strokes during his impactful knock of a 36-ball 46. However, the southpaw missed out on his 12th T20I half-century when he was caught by Ashen Bandara off Chamika Karunaratne in the 15th over.

IND vs SL T20I 2021: Shikhar Dhawan & Co. draw first blood

Coming back to the contest, the Indians were asked to bat first after the coin had landed in Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka's favor. The visitors were under pressure straightaway when young opener Prithvi Shaw was dismissed for a golden duck before Shikhar Dhawan and Sanju Samson carried out the rescue act with a 51-run stand for the second wicket after which he and Surya dominated the proceedings before the former was sent back to the dugout.

Meanwhile, 'SKY' departed immediately after scoring his second fifty in the game's longest format. The middle-order duo of Ishan Kishan added finishing touches to the Indian innings with an unbeaten 14-ball 20.

In reply, the hosts lost wickets at regular intervals as their run chase lost steam, and despite valiant knocks from opener Avishka Fernando (26), and middle-order batsman Charith Asalanka, none of the other batsmen could make much of an impact and the 2014 T20 World Cup winners were bundled out for 126 in the penultimate over as Shikhar Dhawan & Co. went 1-0 up in the three-match series.