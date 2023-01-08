Suryakumar Yadav's Reaction To Virat Kohli's Insta Post On His Ton Is Pure Heart - Watch

Suryakumar Yadav on Saturday illuminated the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot with a mind-boggling knock in the third T20I against Sri Lanka. Yadav smashed a record third T20I century of his career, becoming the player with the second-highest number of hundreds in T20 Internationals after Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. Yadav registered an unbeaten score of 112 off 51 balls to help India post a mammoth total in the match. Thanks to his brilliant effort, India won the game to secure the three-match series 2-1.

After the game, several famous personalities took to social media to heap praise on Yadav and the way he played the game. Among those who lauded Yadav for his brilliant knock was former India captain Virat Kohli. The Delhi-born cricketer, who was not part of the Indian T20I squad against Sri Lanka, posted Yadav's photo on his Instagram story along with clapping hands emoticons. The BCCI has now uploaded a video, where Yadav can be seen responding to Kohli's Instagram story. In the video, Yadav can be seen sending a direct message to Kohli.

"Bhau, bohot saara pyaar. See you soon (Lots of love brother. See you soon)," Yadav wrote in his reply to Kohli's Instagram story. Here's the video where Yadav responds to Kohli's Instagram post regarding his fabulous century against Sri Lanka.

SKY registers multiple records

Yadav's century helped India post a huge total of 228/5 in 20 overs. Indian bowlers then bowled Sri Lanka out for just 137 runs to win the third and final T20I by a huge margin of 91 runs. This is India's fourth-biggest win in T20Is in terms of margin of runs. Thanks to the win, India secured the three-match series 2-1. Yadav was named the player of the match for his outstanding knock.

Yadav now stands second on the list of players to score the most number of centuries in T20I cricket. While Yadav hit his 3rd century in the format on Saturday, Rohit Sharma (4) is the only player to score more hundreds than him. Glenn Maxwell, Colin Munro, and Sabawoon Davizi are the other cricketers who have three T20I centuries to their credit.

Yadav also became the third-fastest player to score 1500 T20I runs. Only Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan are ahead of him on the list. Apart from Rizwan, all of the above-mentioned players took 39 innings to reach the landmark. Rizwan took 42 innings, while Yadav took 43 innings to score 1500 T20I runs.

Image: BCCI/Twitter/T20WorldCup