India and South Africa locked horns against each other in the third and final T20I of their three-match series on Tuesday. South Africa won the match by 49 runs to hand India their maiden defeat in the series. The Men in Blue won the contest 2-1 courtesy of their back-to-back victories in the first two games. Meanwhile, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma couldn't control his laughter at the post-match interview, where he made a sarcastic remark about India's concerns.

Rohit Sharma pokes fun at Suryakumar's form: WATCH

Rohit jokingly said that Team India's primary concern at the moment is Suryakumar Yadav's form. Rohit told Murali Karthik that Yadav's form is a bit of concern for the Indian team. Obviously, it was a joke because Yadav is in very good form at the moment and has been batting really well for the side.

"Speaking about the concerns, Surya's form is a bit of a concern," Rohit told presenter Murali Karthik before bursting into laughter. Jokes aside, Rohit did mention the bowling department as India's primary concern at the moment. "No, honestly speaking, we have to look at our bowling, what more options could we find in the powerplay, in the middle-overs, and in the death as well," Rohit said at the post-match interview.

Suryakumar Yadav's record

As far as Yadav's IPL career is concerned, the right-handed batter has played 123 matches in the league and has scored 2644 runs at an average of 30.39 and with a strike rate of 136.78. He has scored 16 half-centuries in his IPL career so far. Yadav scored the most number of runs in the 2018 edition of the cash-rich tournament as he smashed 512 runs from 14 matches at an average of 36.57 and strike rate of 133.33.

Yadav has represented India in 13 One-Day Internationals and 34 T20Is since making his international debut in 2021. Yadav has scored 340 runs in the 50-over version and 1045 runs in the shortest format at averages of 34.00 and 38.70, respectively. He has a strike rate of 176.81 in T20Is for India, which is the highest for a player from an ICC full-member nation. Yadav has one century and nine half-centuries in T20Is, and two fifties in ODI cricket for India.

Yadav was last seen in action during the third and final T20I against South Africa on Tuesday. Yadav failed to replicate his good batting form from the previous games as he was dismissed for 8 runs by Dwaine Pretorious. Yadav is part of India's T20 World Cup squad and is all set to travel to Australia for the marquee ICC event.

Image: BCCI

