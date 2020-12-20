'Switch Off The Phones': Kaif Advises India & Rahane For Remainder Of Tests Vs Australia

After India's crushing defeat against Australia in the first Test of the series on Saturday, veteran cricketer Mohammad Kaif has advised stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane to 'stamp his leadership' as the Men in Blue gear up for the Boxing Day contest. In a bid to 'shut the noise', Kaif has suggested Team India to switch off their phones and stick together as a group for the remaining series which includes 3 more matches. The Indian team has been subject to harsh criticism after they registered the second-lowest total in Test history on Saturday against Australia.

Shami ruled out, Kohli to fly back

Advising the Indian team to 'hang in there', Kaif opined that staying away from the noise is the only way to get out of the defeat. Kaif's comments come as skipper Virat Kohli packs his bags to fly back home for the birth of his first child. While the Indian team eagerly awaits the inclusion of Rohit Sharma to the squad, it has been dealt with another blow as Mohammad Shami has been ruled out of the series after suffering a fracture in the first Test.

READ | 'Just A Bad Day': Sr Bachchan Consoles Men In Blue Post Adelaide Loss, Hopeful Of Comeback

Switch off the phones, shut out the noise, stick together as a group and look ahead, that is the only way to get out of this right now for India. @ajinkyarahane88 needs to gather the group together and stamp his leadership going forward #hanginthere #AusvInd #cricket — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 19, 2020

India's crushing defeat

Team India created an unwanted record after their humiliating batting performance against Australia in the first Test at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday where neither of the batsmen even managed to reach double figures and were eventually restricted to 36/9. India have now registered their lowest score in the game's longest format. Their previous lowest score in Test cricket was against England at the 'Mecca of Cricket' Lord's back in June 1974.

READ | Shoaib Akhtar Rubs Salt On India's Wounds From Adelaide, Mocks Lowest Test Total Record

After a strong performance in the first innings, the Indian batting lineup came down crashing in the second innings as Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins wreaked havoc. India were expected to see off the new ball and build their innings in the afternoon session of Day 3, but that was not to be as Australia's new-ball bowlers had other plans which they executed perfectly. Pat Cummins' triggered the collapse starting witch Bumrah's wicket and Hazlewood chipped in as Australia dominated the Indian batting comprising of stalwarts Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli completely. Chasing a paltry target of 90, openers Matthew Wade and Joe Burns led the hosts to a comfortable win as the Tim Paine-led side won their eighth successive pink-ball Test match.

READ | Ex-cricketers Suggest Potential Changes To India's Lineup For MCG Test, Want Gill To Open

Veterans suggest changes

The Men in Blue next face Australia on December 26 in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Ahead of the second Test of the series, veteran cricketer have suggested potential changes to the Indian team that might make it hopeful of a strong comeback. Pertinently, India will take the field for the rest of the series without its full-time skipper Virat Kohli as he travels back home for the birth of his first child. Suggesting that KL Rahul might come in for Virat Kohli, former Australian speedster Glenn McGrath opted for Shubman Gill to make it to the playing XI in place of out-of-form Prithvi Shaw.

READ | ICC Test Rankings: Hazelwood Jumps 4 Places, Cummins & Smith Sit Atop Post Adelaide Win

Meanwhile, former Indian spinner Murali Karthik identified Rishabh Pant as the 'X-factor' that the Men in Blue could bring in to play. Suggesting that Ajinkya Rahane could promote himself to No. 4, Karthik suggested that Pant could be roped into the playing XI without taking away wicketkeeping duties from Wriddhiman Saha.

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.