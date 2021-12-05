Sydney Sixers Register Biggest Margin Of Victory In Big Bash League History

Sydney Sixers kickstarted their BBL campaign in a big bash, similar to the name of the tournament. The Sixers are in pursuit of a three-peat and started off with a 152-run record victory over Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League tournament opener.

The Sydney Sixers, put in to bat first posted a mammoth total of 214, courtesy to knocks from Josh Philippe (83 from 47-balls), Moises Henriques (76 not-out off 38-balls) while England opener James Vince chipped in with (44 from 29-balls). At one stage it looked like even 230 might not be out of the equation however a few late strikers by the bowlers slowed things down.

For the Melbourne Stars, Brody Couch returned with figures of 2/36 from his three overs while Adam Zampa who had a good T20 World Cup 2021 campaign failed to pick up a single wicket. The other wickets were taken by skipper Glenn Maxwell and Sam Rainbird who went for 59 runs from his quota of four overs.

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Third lowest total in the tournament history registered

In return, the Melbourne Stars never really looked in the groove and were bundled out for a total of 61, which is now the 3rd lowest total by a team in the history of the Big Bash League. The Stars were off to a rocky start losing Joe Clarke and Nick Larkin to Steve O'Keefe in the first over. Peter Nevill and Hilton Cartwright tried steadying the ship from 18-3 to 41 but the partnership was soon broken and the team never recovered. O'Keefe picked up his career-best figures of 4-14, while Sean Abbott returned with figures of 3-14. Meanwhile, Debutant Hayden Kerr too played his part picking up two wickets for just six runs. Tom Curran their overseas player completed the formalities by taking the final wicket which put the Stars out of their misery in a poor display of batting in an innings that lasted only 11.1 overs and saw just two batters reaching the double figures.

With Marcus Stoinis unfit for this game, a lot of hopes were pinned on their captain (Maxwell) to bail them out of the precarious situation. However, he was out for a mere score of four.

Image: Twitter/ Sydney Sixers