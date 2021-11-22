Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Live Streaming: How To Watch Tamil Nadu Vs Karnataka Final Online?

Tamil Nadu is set to take on Karnataka in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, which will be played on Monday, November 22 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. This Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final match is scheduled to start at 12.00 pm IST. Here's a look at Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka live streaming details and when and where to catch the TN vs KAR live streaming.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: When and where to watch the Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka match

The Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match will be aired on Star Sports network.

Where to watch TN vs KAR live streaming

For Indian fans, TN vs KAR live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final: Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka full squads

Tamil Nadu squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), N Jagadeesan (wicket-keeper), Adithya Ganesh (wicket-keeper), T Natarajan, Sandeep S Warrier, R Sai Kishore, B Aparajith, M Ashwin, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, M Siddharth, V Ganga Sridhar Raju, M Mohammed, J Kousik, R Sanjay Yadav, R Silambarasan, R Vivek Raj, B Sai Sudharshan, P Saravana Kumar

Karnataka squad: Manish Pandey (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, KV Siddharth, Rohan Kadam, Anirudha Joshi, Abhinav Manohar, Karun Nair, BR Sharath (wicket-keeper), Nihal Ullal (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Gopal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Pravin Dubey, KC Cariappa, Prasidh Krishna, Prateek Jain, Vyshak Vijaykumar, MB Darshan, Vidyadhar Patil

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka preview

The Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka Southern derby promises to be a mouthwatering affair with both teams stacked with big hitters in their ranks. Tamil Nadu are the defending champions after defeating BarodaIn in the final of the delayed 2020-21 edition. The 2021 final is the repeat of the 2019 Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy final which saw Karnataka edge out Tamil Nadu by one run in a thriller.

Karnataka are looking to win their third Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title and in order to do that they would want opener Rohan Kadam, to come up with another big knock, like the one he played in the semi-final against Vidarbha. He and skipper Manish Pandey would be hoping to tame the strong and varied Tamil Nadu attack and give the side a flying start. The team would also be hoping that their middle-order clicks, as inconsistency has been an issue. Karun Nair has not been among the runs and he would like to make his presence felt.

The likes of in-form Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi and BR Sharath will need to support the top order. However, Karnataka would worry more about their bowling attack, especially the pace unit comprising Vidyadhar Patil (4 wickets so far), V Vyshak (7 wkts) and M B Darshan (6 wkts). It is a rather inexperienced trio but they have done well under the circumstances and carried the team into the finale. They will have their role cut out in the summit clash against a formidable TN batting unit.

Tamil Nadu, on the other hand, have been in good form in the tournament. It has been a team performance thus far with different players contributing at various stages. The team will be sweating over the availability of left-arm pacer T Natarajan, who missed the last two matches owing to a niggle.

However, Sandeep Warrier and P Saravana Kumar, who grabbed a fifer in the semifinal win over Hyderabad, have done a good job while the spinners -- R Sai Kishore, M Ashwin and R Sanjay Yadav -- have been superb, containing the scoring and also picking up wickets. This should be a great clash to watch.

(With PTI Inputs)