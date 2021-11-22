Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: MS Dhoni Watches Shahrukh Khan's Final Ball Six; Photo Goes Viral

Legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni made headlines on Monday as Tamil Nadu won the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021, by defeating Karnataka in the final, and successfully defending their title. Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan played a huge role in the second consecutive title win on Monday, by scoring a total of 33 runs off 15 balls in the final, while chasing a target of 152 runs set by Karnataka in the first innings. The young cricketer hit a six off the final ball of the innings to win the match by four wickets for Tamil Nadu, and received much appreciation from fans all over India, for his fantastic finishing skills.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to their official Twitter handle on Monday, and posted a picture of MS Dhoni watching Sharukh’s six in the thrilling final over, and captioned the picture by saying that the cricketer finished off the match in style. Earlier, before the final over was bowled by Karnataka, Tamil Nadu needed 17 runs off six balls to defend their title. The first ball was put away for a boundary by R Sai Kishore, before the batters scored seven runs off the next four balls, which included two wides. Facing the final ball of the innings, Shahrukh came up with a fantastic strike by dislodging the ball onto the stands for a six and winning the match for his team.

How did the internet react to MS Dhoni watching Shahrukh Khan's six?

As soon as Indian cricket fans came across the picture of MS Dhoni watching the final ball six, they took the internet by storm as the tweet quickly got viral and received some interesting replies. A fan urged Dhoni and CSK to buy Shahrukh Khan in the next IPL players auction if he is available. The fan further added that Shahrukh can be a pretty good middle-order batter, and can play for the team for a long period of time since he is still very young.

Please buy him in the auction, if he's available, he can be a good middle order batsman for csk and also he's young so can give csk atleast 4-5 yrs. #shahrukhkhan #dhoni — Prithvi Raj Dwivedy (@raj_dwivedy) November 22, 2021

Shahrukh Khan was picked by Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 players auction

Meanwhile, another fan mentioned in his tweet that, following S Badrinath, Ravichandran Ashwin and Murli Vijay, no prominent player has represented CSK in the IPL. He mentioned that youngsters have been picked in the past, but they have ended up on the bench as well. The 26-year-old Sharukh currently plays for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the IPL, after he impressed the cricketing fraternity by playing some match-winning knocks for Tamil Nadu in the previous edition of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in 2020. He was bought for a whopping price of INR 5.25 crore in the IPL 2021 players auction and went on to play for the side in 11 IPL matches.

After @s_badrinath @ashwinravi99 @mvj888 no talents from @TNCACricket have played for #CSK even this franchise based on TN. Some youngsters were picked to sit on bench. Till no talents from TN have made their career to Intl level through #CSK. @msdhoni — Naveen Kumar A (@NaveenA94434) November 22, 2021

(Image: @ChennaiIPL/@BCCIdomestic/Twitter)