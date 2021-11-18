Last Updated:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vishnu Vinod's Cracking 26-ball 65 Runs Knock Stuns Fans; WATCH

Earlier this month, Vishnu Vinod had scored an unbeaten 62 runs against Railways in one of the Group D matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
Vishnu Vinod, Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Smat 2021, Kerala vs Tamil Nadu, vishnu vinod batting, vishnu vinod ipl team, vishnu vinod records

Image: BCCI


Kerala batter Vishnu Vinod played a scintillating inning on Thursday as his side took the field to lock horns against Tamil Nadu in the first quarter-final match of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Vinod smashed an unbeaten 26-ball 65 to help his side post a mammoth total on the board. the 27-year-old's amazing inning included a whopping 7 sixes and 2 boundaries, which he scored with a strike rate of 250. Vinod, who is part of the Delhi Capitals squad in the Indian Premier League, completed his half-century against Tamil Nadu in just 22 balls. However, Vinod's brilliant inning was in vain as Kerala went down against Tamil Nadu by 5 wickets. 

Earlier this month, Vinod had scored an unbeaten 62 runs against Railways in one of the Group D matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Here's how netizens are reacting to the amazing knock played by Vinod on Thursday. 

Kerala vs Tamil Nadu

As far as the match is concerned, Tamil Nadu won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, Kerala openers put up a 45-run partnership courtesy of some brilliant hitting by Rohan Kunnummal, who went on to score a 43-ball 51. Mohammed Azharuddeen scored 15 off 14 balls before he was dismissed by Murugan Ashwin. Sachin Baby scored 33 of 32 balls before being dismissed by M Mohammed. Kerala skipper Sanju Samson was dismissed for a duck by Sanjay Yadav. Thanks to Vishnu's quick-hitting, Kerala reached 181/4 in 20 overs. 

READ | Harshal Patel opens bowling AND batting for Haryana during Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match

In reply, Tamil Nadu chased down the target in 19.3 overs courtesy of some amazing knocks by Hari Nishaanth, Sai Sudharsan, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, and Shahrukh Khan. Opening the batting for Tamil Nadu, Nishaanth scored 32 off 22 balls, including 2 boundaries and 2 maximums. Sudharsan top-scored for his side as hit smashed 46 off 31 balls. Tamil Nadu skipper Vijay Shankar scored 33 off 26 balls before he was dismissed by Manukrishnan. Sanjay Yadav, who picked two wickets with the ball, scored 32 off 22 balls to help his side inch closer to the target. Shahrukh Khan finished the game with his unbeaten 19 off 9 balls. 

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Knock-out phase to begin on Nov 16 in 'hazardous' Delhi air

(Image: BCCI)

READ | Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Vidarbha stun Maharashtra by 7 wickets, enter quarters
READ | Players to battle out in Syed Mushtaq Ali quarters in 'hazardous' Delhi
Tags: Vishnu Vinod, Tamil Nadu, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
First Published:
COMMENT
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com