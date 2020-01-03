The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

SYL Vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks And Match Updates

Cricket News

SYL vs RAN Dream11 team and prediction: Get all match details, probable playing 11 and schedule for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League game on January 3.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
SYL vs RAN dream11

The 32nd match of the ongoing 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League season will be played between Sylhet Thunder and Rangpur Rangers. The match will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet. The 20-overs fixture is scheduled for January 3 and will start at 6:30 PM IST.   

Also Read | Afridi Cites Lack Of Power-hitters In Pakistan As Reason For Bad Form

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Match preview 

The ongoing seven-team tournament is the seventh season of Bangladesh’s premier domestic T20 competition. A total of 46 matches will be played across three venues of Bangladesh. Having won the previous edition, Cumilla Warriors are the defending champions.

Sylhet Thunder are currently placed at the bottom of the points table with just one win out of their nine matches. Meanwhile, Rangpur Rangers are positioned sixth on the table with three wins and six defeats out of their nine fixtures. Their upcoming match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will be the second of the double-header scheduled at the venue on January 3.  

Also Read | Dream11 CEP Vs SOP: Match Prediction, Analysis And Squad Updates

SYL vs RAN Dream11 Squad details

SYL vs RAN Dream11: SYL Squad

Mohammad Mithun (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Johnson Charles, Rony Talukdar, Sherfane Rutherford, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Sohag Gazi, Nayeem Hasan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Monir Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Sami, Shafiqullah Shafiq, Jeevan Mendis, Krishmar Santokie, Nazmul Islam, Delwar Hossain, Abdul Mazid, Ruyel Miah, Rubel Mia

SYL vs RAN Dream11: RAN Squad

Shane Watson (c), Jahurul Islam (wk), Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Tom Abell, Fazle Mahmud, Mohammad Nabi, Al-Amin, Taskin Ahmed, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Shahzad, Junaid Khan, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Mukidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Nadif Chowdhury

Also Read | Maharashtra Vs Uttar Pradesh: Vijay Hazare Trophy Preview, Details

SYL vs RAN Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Mohammad Mithun

All-rounder – Mohammad Nabi, Mosaddek Hossain, Sherfane Rutherford

Batsmen – Shane Watson (c), Cameron Delport, Andre Fletcher (vc), Johnson Charles

Bowlers – Mustafizur Rahman, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain

Rangpur Rangers start off as favourites to win the game. 

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Vijay Hazare Trophy: MS Dhoni Puts National Selectors In The Spot After Turning Down Opportunity To Play For Jharkhand

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP ORDERS KILLING OF IRAN CHIEF
SHEENA BORA CASE:FIFTH BAIL PLEA
SAVARKAR ROW: BJP DARES SENA
NO ONE CALLED EX-JK CMS 'ANTI-NATIONAL', DECISION ON THEIR RELEASE BY UT ADMIN: AMIT SHAH
KOHLI'S 10-YEAR TRANSFORMATION
LABUSCHAGNE BRINGS UP ANOTHER TON