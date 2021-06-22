T Natarajan Delights Fans With Latest Injury Update, Is SRH Pacer Targetting IPL Return?

Sunrisers Hyderabad fans would be delighted to know that fast bowler T Natarajan is making a good recovery after undergoing knee surgery. T Natarajan, who is also known to be a yorker specialist, was ruled out of the IPL 2021 season after he sustained a knee injury. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team gave a recent update about the fast bowler through their social media account and the Sunrisers Hyderabad fans would be delighted to see Natarajan’s progress.

T Natarajan’s recovery update given by Sunrisers Hyderabad

The Sunrisers Hyderabad team took to Twitter on Tuesday to post a video that showed T Natarajan back on the field as a part of his recovery. The fast bowler was seen walking on the field steadily and this was the first time he returned to the field since his injury. The SRH team expressed their enthusiasm through the post while writing about the feeling of getting back on the field for the first time during recovery.

T Natarajan injury that ruled him out of the IPL 2021 season

The Sunrisers Hyderabad had shared a video on Twitter during the IPL 2021 season where Natarajan had bid farewell to the SRH team and the fans with an emotional message. After the T Natarajan injury, the fast bowler was ruled out of the previous postponed IPL 2021 season and the fast bowler was sent back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore for rehab. On 27 April 2021, T Natarajan shared a picture of himself on Twitter after successfully undergoing knee surgery.

Natarajan had shared in his post that he was grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeon, doctors, nurses and the staff. He had also expressed his gratitude to the BCCI and all his fans for their good wishes.

T Natarajan shines in the Indian Premier League

T Natarajan had a great IPL 2020 season where he had to fit in the role of Bhuvaneshwar Kumar for the SRH team. The left-arm fast bowler came to be known as a death over specialist when he took 16 wickets in 16 matches with an economy of 8.02 in the IPL 2020 season. In his complete IPL career, Natarajan has taken 20 wickets in 24 matches with an economy of 8.62.

In the IPL 2021 season, Natarajan played only 2 matches while taking 2 wickets. Surprisingly enough, T Natarajan was first bought by the Punjab Kings in IPL 2017 and the T Natarajan IPL price was INR 3 crore, although he couldn’t make much of an impact in 2017. Later he was purchased by the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the T Natarajan IPL price has remained at INR 40 lakh. Fans would be hoping for a quick and complete recovery of the yorker specialist in the hope of his return in the remaining portion of the IPL 2021 season to support David Warner and the SRH team.

Image Source: PTI