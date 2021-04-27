T Natarajan Injury Update: SRH Bowler Has Message For Fans, BCCI Gives Heartfelt Reply

The Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021) season is currently in news for all the wrong reasons with players withdrawing from the ongoing tournament due to personal reasons or bio-bubble fatigue. The same cannot be said about the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who still have all their squad players intact besides left-arm Indian pacer T Natarajan, who recently withdrew from the tournament due to injury. The Natarajan IPL 2021 season saw the cricketer playing just two matches for SRH this season, taking two wickets. Here is more on the T Natarajan IPL 2021 injury and the T Natarajan net worth.

T Natarajan injury: BCCI wishes the cricketer speedy recovery

Earlier, the SRH team 2021 cricketer posted a video posted on the franchise's official Twitter handle where he spoke about being sad to miss the remaining matches this season. He said that after playing for India, his expectations were high this season but he would have to undergo knee surgery. T Natarajan played his last match of the IPL 2021 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 11.

ðŸ—£ï¸ "I'm sad to miss the remaining games this season."@Natarajan_91 has been ruled out of the tournament due to injury and we along with the entire squad wish him a speedy recovery ðŸ§¡#OrangeOrNothing #OrangeArmy #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/b4mzS3Rfrp — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 23, 2021

Speaking about the T Natarajan injury update, the cricketer on Tuesday tweeted a picture in which he wrote about undergoing his knee surgery successfully. He also wrote about being grateful for all the attention and kindness that was given to him by the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. He also thanked BCCI for their wishes. Following the tweet, the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the SRH franchise wished the cricketer a speedy recovery with the hope of seeing him back on the field really soon.

Wish you a speedy recovery @Natarajan_91. We want to see you back on the field soon. ðŸ’ªðŸ¾ https://t.co/dPjCxu5baS — BCCI (@BCCI) April 27, 2021

T Natarajan net worth

According to Yahoo Cricket, the T Natarajan net worth would add up to $2 million (â‚¹14,60,35,000).. His salary from international cricket is â‚¹40,00,000 Including international, domestic cricket, and the Indian Premier League (and all other sources). Currently, he does not have any brand endorsements. Recently, leading industrialist Anand Mahindra gifted the cricketer a Thar SUV for his heroics in the Test series in Australia. According to Carwale.com, the Mahindra Thar price starts at â‚¹10 lakh and goes upto â‚¹14.15 lakh.

T Natarajan stats

Coming to T Natarajan stats, the left-arm pacer has played only 1 Test match, 2 ODIs, and 4 T20Is so far for India in which he has taken a total of 13 wickets so far. Coming to the IPL stats, Natarajan has picked up 20 wickets from 24 matches played till date.

SRH team 2021

David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh, Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

DISCLAIMER: The above T Natarajan net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source: T Natarajan / Twitter