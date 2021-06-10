T20 Blast Lancashire Vs Leicestershire Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Lancashire Lightning and Leicestershire Foxes will contest in an upcoming match of the T20 Blast 2021 on Thursday, June 10 at the Old Trafford, Manchester. The Lancashire vs Leicestershire live stream will commence at 11:00 PM (IST) and 6:30 PM (local time). Ahead of the exciting contest, here is a look at the Lancashire vs Leicestershire h2h record, Lancashire vs Leicestershire pitch and weather report and the Lancashire vs Leicestershire live stream details.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire match preview

The two teams impressed with their performances in the previous edition of the T20 competition. However, while both sides made it to the knockout stage of the tournament, they failed to book the final berth. Lancashire's campaign ended after they lost their semi-final clash against Nottinghamshire. Leicestershire on the other end were eliminated after the quarter-finals. Lancashire have had a flying start to their season this year as they claimed a crucial victory in their opening clash against Derbyshire. Leicestershire play their first game on Thursday and they will also be looking to register a thumping win in their inaugural encounter of the edition.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire pitch and weather report

The pitch at Old Trafford has generally favoured the chasing sides. In the 42 domestic T20 games played at the venue, 16 are won by the teams chasing whereas 25 have been won by the sides batting first. The average first innings score at the venue is 162. The surface here is favourable for batsmen whereas bowlers will get some swing with the new ball. The captain winning the toss is likely to field first as batting will become easier as the game progresses.

According to AccuWeather, the temperature for the Lancashire vs Derbyshire weather forecast is expected to be around 21°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (19°C at around 10:00 PM IST). Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be moderate and will hover around 60% There will be a significant cloud cover during the entire match but with no real chances of rain.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire h2h record

The two teams have squared off on 12 occasions in the shortest format. Looking at their h2h record, the Lancashire team have a significant advantage. Lancashire have claimed eight victories against Leicestershire, whereas, Leicestershire have four wins against Lancashire in the format.

How to watch T20 Blast on TV? T20 Blast Lancashire vs Leicestershire live stream details

Fans in India who wish to catch the live-action of the Lancashire vs Leicestershire fixture can tune into the Star Sports Network. Star Sports will broadcast the live coverage of the T20 Blast 2021 in India. Furthermore, fans who wish to catch the T20 Blast Lancashire vs Leicestershire live stream can do so on the respective website and YouTube channels of the participating teams. Lancashire vs Leicestershire live scores will be available on the team's social media handles, as well as, the official social media accounts of T20 Blast 2021.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire prediction

As per our Lancashire vs Leicestershire prediction, the Lancashire side are expected to clinch victory in their clash against Leicestershire on Thursday.

Note: The Lancashire vs Leicestershire prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis and it does not guarantee positive results.

