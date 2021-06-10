T20 Blast Middlesex Vs Surrey Live Stream, Prediction, Pitch And Weather Report

Middlesex County will take on Surrey CCC in a group stage match of the Vitality Blast 2021. The match is set to begin at 11:30 PM IST (7:00 PM local time) from the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London on June 10, 2021. Here are the T20 Blast Middlesex vs Surrey live stream details, how to watch T20 Blast on TV in India, the Middlesex vs Surrey pitch and weather report and the predictions and h2h for the contest.

T20 Vitality Blast: Middlesex vs Surrey preview

Playing their first match at the T20 Vitality Blast, Middlesex and Surrey will hope to get off to winning starts on Thursday. In the South group this season, both teams will come into the tournament with very different runs behind them. Surrey missed out on a title after a close loss to Nottinghamshire in the finals last season and will hope to go all the way this time. Meanwhile, Middlesex had a poor run in 2020, winning just three of their ten games. They will look to turn over a new leaf this season.

Middlesex vs Surrey head to head record

The Middlesex vs Surrey head to head record stands at 8-6 in favour of Surrey. The side won their encounters against Middlesex in 2020 while Middlesex won both in 2019.

Middlesex vs Surrey squads

Middlesex: Eoin Morgan (c), Ethan Bamber, Joe Cracknell, Blake Cullen, Stephen Eskinazi, Steven Finn, Chris Green, Nick Gubbins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, John Simpson (wk), Nathan Sowter, Paul Stirling

Surrey: Gareth Batty (c), Hashim Amla, Jordan Clark, Rikki Clarke, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Daniel Moriarty, Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Jason Roy, Jamie Smith

Middlesex vs Surrey live streaming and Middlesex vs Surrey live scores details

While some select T20 Blast matches will be televised on the Star Sports network in India, the Middlesex vs Surrey match will not be on TV here. Fans who wish to watch the T20 Blast Middlesex vs Surrey live stream in India can do so on the Youtube channels of the respective teams and on Fancode. The Middlesex vs Surrey live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of the two sides as well as on the Vitality Blast pages.

Middlesex vs Surrey pitch report and weather forecast

The pitch at Lord’s has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of around 180 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during this match. The temperature is expected to be around 24°C, with 64% humidity and 45% cloud cover.

Middlesex vs Surrey prediction

According to our Middlesex vs Surrey Dream11 prediction, Surrey will win this match.

