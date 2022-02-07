The stage is set for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 to take place in Australia and tickets have already gone under sale.The ICC T20 World Cup tournament 2022 will be played between October 18 and November 13, with 16 teams set to compete and seven cities to host matches across Australia. Twelve of those 16 nations are already confirmed, with the final four to be determined by Global Qualifying. Here’s everything you need to know about booking tickets for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 tournament online:

T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan tickets sold out

For cricket fans around the world, those who plan to watch India vs Pakistan T20 WC match the ticket for the match is already sold out within minutes. The mega clash of India vs Pakistan will be played in Melbourne on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. ICC’s ticket's page for the India-Pakistan clash displays the following message: “Public ticket allocation for this match has been exhausted. Tickets may still be available through the Official Hospitality and ICC Travel and Tours Programmes. Alternatively, you can join the Waitlist for this match and receive email updates with details of any ticket releases for a specific match.”

T20 World Cup: How to book tickets for other India matches

Fans who want to buy tickets for the tournament can go to the official website https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets/buy-tickets. In order to buy T20 World Cup 2022 tickets online, one needs to follow these steps:

Enter the official website - https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets/buy-tickets

Click on 'Buy Tickets' and select the venue

Wait in the queue and fill in details of the match

Choose the seats and click on check out.

India's fixtures for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

In the Super 12, Group 2 features India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, plus the winner of Group B and runners-up in Group A from the first round. Following the match against Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne, India will face the runner-up from Group A (first round) on October 27 in Sydney. On October 30, India will be up against South Africa in Perth followed by November 2-clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide. India's final fixture in the Super 12 stage will be against the winner of Group B (first round) on November 6 in Melbourne.