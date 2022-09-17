T20 World Cup 2022: Glimpse Of New Team India Jersey Revealed By Hardik Pandya; See Pics

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to wear a new-look jersey at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. India all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently revealed a glimpse of the jersey in a video shared on MPL Sports' official Twitter handle. In the video, which also features Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer, Hardik is seen wearing a light blue jersey under Team India's training jacket, asking fans to participate in the jersey launch.

T20 World Cup 2022: New Jersey for Team India

Earlier, MPL Sports, the official kit partner of the Indian Cricket Team, announced that fans could pre-book the new T20 jersey on their website. However, no official date has been announced by the company for the launch of India's T20 World Cup jersey. The new jersey will replace the 'Billion Cheers Jersey' that was launched ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. Rohit Sharma will continue to lead the side with KL Rahul as his deputy at the marquee ICC event. The World Cup is scheduled to take place from October 16 to November 13 at multiple locations in Australia. A total of 16 teams will participate in the tournament from which four sides will be eliminated before the Super 12 stage starting October 21. India, Pakistan, South Africa, and Bangladesh are in the same Group 2, where they will be joined by the winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A.

T20 World Cup 2022

India will play Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17. The match will take place at the iconic Gabba Stadium, where India defeated Australia in the historic fourth Test match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021. India will play their second warm-up game against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. The ICC has said that the warm-up fixtures will not carry the official T20I status.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Image: Twitter