Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: Check Ticket Prices, Match Dates And How To Buy Them Online

The T20 World Cup 2021 takes place from October 17 to November 14 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Oman. Tickets for the tournament are now live.

Written By
Vishnu V V
T20 World Cup

Image: Twitter


The 2021 T20 World Cup is just around the corner and the ticket sales for the matches are now live. It is the ultimate opportunity for cricket fans to watch the top 16 teams in the world play each other to win the trophy. The tournament takes place from October 17 to November 14 in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Oman. The tickets are selling fast and the online booking service now has a queue. Here’s everything you need to know about booking tickets for the tournament online.

T20 World Cup ticket prices

According to a media release by the ICC, the tickets are now available to fans online. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starting in Muscat and concluding in the have tickets prices starting at just 10 OMR and 30 AED in Oman and UAE respectively. Meanwhile, the ticket prices for the final can vary from 150 AED for General-Saver, 400 AED for General-Standard to 800 AED for Pavilion (East/West). Meanwhile, the VIP Suite will cost 15,000 AED.

T20 World Cup ticket booking

Fans who want to buy tickets for the tournament can go to the official website https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets/buy-tickets. In order to buy T20 World Cup 2021 tickets online, one needs to follow these steps:

  • Enter the official website - https://www.t20worldcup.com/tickets/buy-tickets
  • Click on 'Buy Tickets' and select the venue (Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Oman)
  • Wait in the queue and fill in details of the match
  •  Choose the seats and click on check out
  • Make Payment within 15 minutes
  • Check mail for the ticket. Print and carry it to the stadium.

T20 World Cup fixtures

The seventh edition of the T20 World Cup will begin with the Round 1 Group B encounter between hosts Oman and Papua New Guinea on 17 October, with Scotland and Bangladesh, the other teams in Group B, clashing in the evening match on the same day. Ireland, Netherlands, Sri Lanka, and Namibia - making up Group A - will be in action in Abu Dhabi the next day, with Round 1 matches running till 22 October. The top two teams in each group will proceed to the Super 12 stage of the tournament, beginning on 23 October.

READ | T20 World Cup: Devon Conway reveals why beating India is 'massive goal' for Kiwis

The second round of the tournament – the Super 12 stage – will get underway in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 contest between Australia and South Africa. This will be followed up with an evening clash between England and West Indies in Dubai. Old rivals England and Australia will lock horns in Dubai on 30 October. The group will conclude on 6 November with matches between Australia and West Indies in Abu Dhabi, and England and South Africa in Sharjah.

READ | ICC T20 World Cup: UAE stadiums to welcome fans at 70% capacity

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on 10 November at 6 pm local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final. 

READ | Bangladesh pacer wishes to 'definitely pick' Virat Kohli's wicket in T20 World Cup

Image: Twitter

READ | 'Let's win it': Suryakumar Yadav elated about teaming with Rohit Sharma for T20 World Cup
READ | Rohit Sharma confident history will repeat at T20 World Cup; posts 2007 win nostalgia
Tags: T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup fixtures, T20 World Cup 2021 tickets
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com