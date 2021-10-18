T20 World Cup, Dubai International Stadium: Fixtures, Average Score, Capacity And More

The 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is currently underway in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, where 16 teams are competing to win the prestigious cup in the shortest form of the game. One of the venues that has been finalised to stage the World Cup games is the iconic Dubai International Stadium, which is set to hold a total of 13 matches, including a knockout game and the final match of the competition. The cricket ground was established in 2009 and it hosted its first international T20 match between Pakistan and Australia the same year.

Average score

The average first innings score at the Dubai International Stadium is 144 runs. Batting second, the average score drops down to 122 runs. As per statistics, more than half of the total T20I matches played at the cricket ground have been won by the teams batting first. Teams batting second mostly fail to chase down the target in the allotted quota of overs. The highest T20I total recorded at the Dubai International Stadium is 211 runs, which was posted by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 2013. The lowest total recorded on the ground is 71 by Kenya. 183 is the highest score chased at the ground, while 134 is the lowest total defended.

Capacity

The Dubai International Stadium can hold up to 25,000 spectators on any given day. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the venues at the T20 World Cup are not expected to fill up at 100 percent capacity. During the recently concluded IPL 2021, only 50 percent of the seats were allowed to be filled. As per reports, crowds at the World Cup will be capped at 70 percent for all the matches.

Schedule of T20 World Cup matches at Dubai International Stadium

Group 1

England vs West Indies - October 23

South Africa vs West Indies - October 26

Australia vs A1 - October 28

England vs Australia - October 30

Australia vs B2 - November 4

Group 2

India vs Pakistan - October 24

Afghanistan vs Pakistan - October 29

India vs New Zealand - October 31

New Zealand vs B1 - November 3

India vs B1 - November 5

India vs A2 - November 8

Knockout games

Semi-Final 2 - November 11

Final - November 14

Image: ICC/Website