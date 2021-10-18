T20 World Cup, Dubai International Stadium: Fixtures, Average Score, Capacity And More

Quick links:
Image: ICC/Website
The 2021 edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is currently underway in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, where 16 teams are competing to win the prestigious cup in the shortest form of the game. One of the venues that has been finalised to stage the World Cup games is the iconic Dubai International Stadium, which is set to hold a total of 13 matches, including a knockout game and the final match of the competition. The cricket ground was established in 2009 and it hosted its first international T20 match between Pakistan and Australia the same year.
The average first innings score at the Dubai International Stadium is 144 runs. Batting second, the average score drops down to 122 runs. As per statistics, more than half of the total T20I matches played at the cricket ground have been won by the teams batting first. Teams batting second mostly fail to chase down the target in the allotted quota of overs. The highest T20I total recorded at the Dubai International Stadium is 211 runs, which was posted by Sri Lanka against Pakistan in 2013. The lowest total recorded on the ground is 71 by Kenya. 183 is the highest score chased at the ground, while 134 is the lowest total defended.
The Dubai International Stadium can hold up to 25,000 spectators on any given day. However, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the venues at the T20 World Cup are not expected to fill up at 100 percent capacity. During the recently concluded IPL 2021, only 50 percent of the seats were allowed to be filled. As per reports, crowds at the World Cup will be capped at 70 percent for all the matches.
England vs West Indies - October 23
South Africa vs West Indies - October 26
Australia vs A1 - October 28
England vs Australia - October 30
Australia vs B2 - November 4
India vs Pakistan - October 24
Afghanistan vs Pakistan - October 29
India vs New Zealand - October 31
New Zealand vs B1 - November 3
India vs B1 - November 5
India vs A2 - November 8
Semi-Final 2 - November 11
Final - November 14