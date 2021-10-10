Last Updated:

T20 World Cup Format Explained: Qualifying Format, Rules, Points Distribution, & More

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will start on October 17, with the group stage matches in Oman. Meanwhile, India will play its first match on October 24.

Written By
Vishal Tiwari
T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup Format, T20 World Cup fixtures, India vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup Group Stage, England vs West Indies, T20 World Cup host

Image: t20worldcup.com


The 7th edition of the ICC T20 World Cup is all set to begin in the UAE this month, where 16 teams will compete for the coveted title. The preliminary round of the competition will start on October 17 in Oman, where eight teams will lock horns against each other for the remaining four spots in the Super 12 round, which already consists of the top eight teams in the ICC T20I rankings. Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are the only ICC full members who will be competing in the first round in Oman due to their poor rankings. 

First Round

Group A: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Netherlands, Namibia

Group B: Bangladesh, Scotland, Oman, Papua New Guinea

Teams that will finish in the top two of Group A and Group B will advance to the Super 12 round to compete in the final round of World T20. The first-ranked team (A1) in Group A and the second-ranked team (B2) in Group B, after the completion of the preliminary round, will join Group 1 in the final round. Meanwhile, the first-ranked team (B1) in Group B and the second-ranked team (A2) in Group A will advance to Group 2 to play in the Super 12 round. 

READ | T20 World Cup: ICC unveils umpires for India versus Pakistan clash

Final Round: Super 12

Group 1: Australia, England, West Indies, South Africa, A1, B2

Group 2: India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, B1, A2

Qualification & points distribution

The top two teams in both the groups, after the completion of group stage games, will advance to the knockout portion of the competition to play in the semi-finals and final. Each team will play five matches in the group stage before moving to play in the semi-finals. As far as the points system is concerned, each team will receive 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss. 

READ | ICC to use 'batter' in place of 'batsman' from T20 World Cup onwards

The ICC has announced that if a match is tied in the super over, teams will continue to play successive super overs to decide a winner. Both semi-final games and the final match will have reserve days to avoid any sharing of the title. Both these rules have been introduced for the first time in an ICC tournament. 

READ | T20 World Cup: ICC allows close family members to stay in Bio-Bubble with players

Australia and South Africa will start the Super 12 round on October 23 followed by another match on the same day between defending champion West Indies and 2016 runners-up England. India is scheduled to play its first match against arch-rival Pakistan on October 24. The ICC on Sunday announced the prize money for winners. As mentioned in an official release by ICC on Sunday, the winners of the T20 World Cup 2021 are to be awarded prize money worth $1.6 million or INR 12.02 crores, whereas the runners-up in the tournament will receive an amount of $800,000 or around INR 6.01 crore. 

READ | T20 World Cup: ICC announces prize money for Group stage and Super 12 participants

Image: t20worldcup.com

Tags: T20 World Cup, T20 World Cup Format, T20 World Cup fixtures
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com