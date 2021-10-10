Last Updated:

T20 World Cup: ICC Announces Prize Money For Group Stage And Super 12 Participants

ICC has announced the prize money for the T20 World Cup winners. The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will start on October 17, with the group stage matches in Oman.

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
T20 World Cup

(Image: t20worldcup.com)


The International Cricket Council has announced the prize money for the winners of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which starts on October 17. As mentioned in an official release by ICC on Sunday, the winners of the T20 World Cup 2021 are to be awarded prize money worth $1.6 million or INR 12.02 crores, whereas the runners-up in the tournament will receive an amount of $800,000 or around INR 6.01 crore The upcoming T20 World Cup begins with the group stage matches on October 17, which takes place in Oman. Whereas, the Super-12 stage matches will start in UAE on October 23.

Meanwhile, ICC also announced that the two teams who lose the semi-final matches will receive a prize amount of $400,000 each. In total, the 16 participating teams will share a total sum of $5.6 million allocated to them. ICC will also award a bonus amount to teams for every match they win in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup. The winners of the Super-12 matches will take home prize money of $40,000. The total when calculated from all the 30 matches of the Super 12 stage, amounts to $1,200,000.

On the other hand, the teams which get knocked out from the Super 12 stage will be awarded $70,000 each, amounting to a total of $560,000. The teams participating in the group stage matches, i.e. Bangladesh, Ireland, Namibia, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland, and Sri Lanka will be rewarded  $40,000 during the 12 group matches, which amounts to a total of $480,000. The eight confirmed teams in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup are India, Afghanistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and West Indies.

READ | Pakistan includes Shoaib Malik in T20 World Cup squad as PCB succumbs to Akhtar's pressure

India start their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign on October 24

The group stage matches begin on October 17 in Oman with the clash between Oman and Papua New Guinea. The Super 12 stage matches will start on October 23, with the clash between Australia and England. The defending champions West Indies also face England on the same day. Meanwhile, India start their T20 World Cup campaign on October 24, with their much-anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. The first semifinal of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place on November 10, followed by the second semifinal on the next day. The tournament will come to an end on November 14, with the T20 World Cup final.

READ | Virat Kohli and Co to share space with Eoin Morgan's England team during T20 World Cup

(Image: t20worldcup.com)

READ | Jammu & Kashmir pacer Umran Malik chosen as India's net bowler for T20 World Cup: Report
READ | T20 World Cup: Pakistan TV channel's 'tribute' to Shoaib Malik goes viral; watch
READ | DRS reviews to be operational during T20 World Cup for the first time in history
Tags: T20 World Cup, ICC, India
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com