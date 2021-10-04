T20 World Cup: Jos Buttler Confident 'England Can Win' Without Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer

England’s wicketkeeper batter, Jos Buttler has said that England can certainly win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, despite missing star players in form of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. The England squad departs for Oman on Monday to complete their mandatory quarantine period for the T20 World Cup campaign and then will head to Dubai on Saturday. England won the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2019 title, courtesy of some brilliant performances by the trio of Buttler, Stoke, and Archer, but as the latter two are missing this time, Buttler is still confident that England will shine among the other favourites.

Stokes is currently in an indefinite break from cricket, citing mental health issues, while Archer is recovering from an elbow injury. Buttler termed England as one of the favourites displaying his confidence in the replacements named by England.

As reported by PA Media on Sky Sports, Buttler said, “I know we are missing Ben and Jofra, who are two superstars of the game, but I still look down that list and see some real match-winners in our side. I think any side in the world would miss those guys but I'm really excited about the squad we've got. There are other fantastic teams around - India are always strong, the West Indies have a lot of experience in T20 cricket and a lot of six-hitting ability - but we are a really good team. We will focus a lot on ourselves, playing to the best of our ability and if we do that, I think we'll go a long way. To become double world champions would be a huge achievement and it won't be easy, I think we all understand that”.

Liam Livingstone, Tymal Mills replace Stokes & Archer in England World Cup Squad

In the absence of Buttler and Archer, Liam Livingstone and Tymal Mills have been named as their replacement, after both players shined during the inaugural edition of ‘The Hundred’ tournament. Livingstone hit England’s fastest ever T20I century in July this year, by scoring 100 runs off just 42 balls. Meanwhile, Tymal Mills found his rejuvenated success during the Hundred and was added to the English squad as a death bowler. He last played for England in 2016.

England's 15-men squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup- Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

(Image: AP)