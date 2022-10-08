T20 World Cup: Mohammed Shami To Replace Jasprit Bumrah, Set To Fly Out Soon: Report

Team India has landed in Australia for the T20 World Cup and have made Perth their base camp for the preparation. The Men in Blue travelled down under with a man short after Jasprit Bumrh was ruled out of the mega event due to injury. While there was no replacement named until the team left for Australia, it appears as if the management has finally decided on the player who will be an ideal replacement for injured Bumrah.

Mohammed Shami set to join Team India in Australia

Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami were already on the standby list, while there were talks about Mohammad Siraj getting added to the mix. On Friday, PTI while quoting a source reported that Mohammed Shami, who is slowly and surely getting match-fit will be Jasprit Bumrah's replacement for T20 World Cup and is expected to fly to Australia within the next three to four days. The source said, "Mohammed Shami, if fit, was always going to be the first replacement as that's the closest Indian team can get in terms of sheer quality. He will be joining sometime next week," The right-arm pacer was part of the 2021 T20 World Cup squad as well.

Team India begins T20 World Cup preparation

Before the T20 World Cup warm-up fixtures, Team India is scheduled to play two practice matches in Perth against Western Australia XI which will be taking place on October 10th & 13th. The BCCI Twitter handle shared a picture of the WACA ground while announcing Team India's first practice session on Friday, October 30. India will play Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17. The match will take place at the iconic Gabba Stadium. The second warm-up game against New Zealand is on October 19 at the same venue.

Coming to the T20 World Cup match schedule, the men in blue will begin their league stage campaign against Pakistan on October 23rd. The next match will be against the runner-up of Group A qualifiers on October 27. The third fixture will be against South Africa on October 30 followed by Bangladesh on November 2 and the winner of Group B qualifiers on November 6th. Like every team, India will play a total of 6 matches during the super 12 round.