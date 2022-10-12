T20 World Cup: Most Maiden Overs Overall To Fastest Fifty, 5 Records Held By Team India

The Indian cricket team is currently gearing up for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, which kicks off on October 16 with Sri Lanka vs Namibia duel. The Rohit Sharma-led team will face arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game on October 23. Here’s a look at the biggest records held by Team India at the prestigious T20 World Cup.

Most maiden overs in T20 World Cup history

Former Team India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh holds the record for bowling the most maiden overs in the T20 World Cup overall. The cricketer last represented India in the 2012 T20 World Cup. He played a total of 19 T20 World Cup matches and bowled four maiden overs out of the total of 69 overs he bowled.

Top 3 players to bowl the most maiden overs in T20 World Cup-

Harbhajan Singh - 4

Dilhara Fernando - 3

Rangana Herath - 3

Fastest fifty in T20 World Cup history

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh registered the fastest half-century in the T20 World Cup, during the inaugural edition in 2007. He reached to his fifty in just 12 balls against England in Durban. He famously hit six sixes in an over against Stuart Broad in the match and is still remembered for the incredible feat.

Top 3 fastest half-centuries in T20 World Cup-

Yuvraj Singh - 12 balls vs ENG in Durban, 2007

Stephan Myburgh - 17 balls vs IRE in Sylhet, 2014

Glenn Maxwell - 18 balls vs PAK in Mirpur, 2014

Maximum runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup

Former India captain Virat Kohli holds the record of scoring the most amount of runs in a single edition of the T20 World Cup. Kohli hit 319 runs during the 2014 T20 World Cup, where India finished as runners-up to Sri Lanka. Kohli took six matches to register 319 runs at an average of 106.33. He also owns the record of scoring most fifty-plus knocks in the World Cup, courtesy of his 10 half-centuries in the tournament.

Top 3 run-scorers in a single edition of T20 World Cup-

Virat Kohli - 319 (2014)

Tillakaratne Dilshan - 317 (2009)

Babar Azam - 303 (2021)

Most editions as captain in T20 World Cup history

Legendary Team India skipper MS Dhoni holds the record for the most appearances in the T20 World Cup as a captain. He led the Men in Blue in six editions of the tournament in 2007, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014 & 2016. While he is the only captain in the world to captain any team in more than five editions of the World Cup, he also made the most World Cup appearances as a player.

Top 3 players as captain in most editions of T20 World Cup-

MS Dhoni : 6 (2007-2016)

William Porterfield : 5 (2009-2016)

Paul Collingwood : 3 (2007-2010)

Player to feature in at least one match of every T20 World Cup

Team India captain Rohit Sharma holds the record of appearing in every edition of the T20 World Cup, since its inception in 2007. Sharma is the only Indian player to achieve this unique feat. Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, and Shakib Al Hasan are among the other top players who have played at least one match in the T20 World Cup from 2007 to 2021.