T20 World Cup: Players Who Are In WC Squads But Are Yet To Play In IPL 2021

The ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League is currently underway in the UAE, where the upcoming T20 World Cup is also scheduled to take place. While star players from all over the world, including India, are taking part in the competition, there are some who haven't got the opportunity to feature even in one IPL game. The list includes the names of several cricketers from the World Cup squad of multiple nations - England, New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka.

Here's a look at four overseas players who are part of their respective countries' World Cup squad but have not played a single game in IPL 2021.

Sam Billings

Sam Billings, who is part of England's T20 World Cup, hasn't played a single match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Billings plays for Delhi Capitals in the IPL, where his role is to perform wicketkeeping duties and also bat for the side. However, with the availability of Rishabh Pant, Delhi Capitals have not yet got the opportunity to play Billings in the competition.

Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner is one of the key players for the Kiwis and is also part of New Zealand's T20 World Cup squad as an all-rounder. Santner represents Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. Santner is yet to play a game for CSK in IPL 2021 as other overseas players have performed exceptionally well for the franchise this season.

Dushmantha Chameera

The Sri Lankan bowler has been included in his country's World Cup squad and will be one of their key players going into the tournament. Chameera is part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, to which he was added mid-season after several overseas players pulled out of the IPL due to COVID concerns. However, Chameera is yet to receive his maiden cap for RCB and with only one more game to go before the commencement of the playoffs, it is likely that he might be included in the starting XI.

Oshane Thomas

West Indies bowler Oshane Thomas was given an IPL contract by Rajasthan Royals ahead of the second leg in the UAE. Thomas was included in the squad in place of England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who pulled out of the competition due to injury concerns. The 24-year-old is also part of the West Indies' T20 World Cup squad. Thomas has not played a single game in IPL 2021 so far. Rajasthan is left with only one game in the season and it will be interesting to see if Thomas gets a chance.

Image: PTI/DelhiCapitals/Twitter/BCCI