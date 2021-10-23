T20 World Cup Super 12: Teams, Full Match Schedule, Timings, Squads, Venues & Date

The first stage of the T20 World Cup is done and dusted with Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Namibia and Scotland qualifying for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have been placed in Group 1 alongside England, Australia, South Africa and defending champion West Indies. Meanwhile, Scotland and Namibia have been placed in Group 2 alongside India, Pakistan, New Zealand and Afghanistan. With the teams decided for the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage we take a look at T20 World Cup Super 12 complete schedule consisting of match timings, venues and dates.

ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 complete schedule

Group 1

England Fixtures

October 23: England vs West Indies

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai )

October 27: England vs Bangladesh

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

October 30: England vs Australia

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 1: England vs Sri Lanka

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

November 6: England vs South Africa

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

Squad: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

Australia fixtures

October 23: Australia vs South Africa

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

October 28: Australia vs Sri Lanka

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 30: Australia vs England

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 4: Australia vs Bangladesh

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 6: Australia vs West Indies

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

Squad: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (vc), Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Reserves: Dan Christian, Nathan Ellis, Daniel Sams

South Africa fixtures

October 23: South Africa vs Australia

(3:30 PM IST in Abu Dhabi)

October 26: South Africa vs West Indies

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 30: South Africa vs Sri Lanka

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

November 2: South Africa vs Bangladesh

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 6: South Africa vs England

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Keshav Maharaj, Quinton de Kock (wk), Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

Reserves: George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

West Indies fixtures

October 23: West Indies vs England

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 26: West Indies vs South Africa

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 29: West Indies vs Bangladesh

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

November 4: West Indies vs Sri Lanka

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 6: West Indies vs Australia

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

Squad: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh jnr

Reserves: Darren Bravo, Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie

Sri Lanka fixtures

October 24: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

October 28: Sri Lanka vs Australia

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 30: Sri Lanka vs South Africa

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

November 1: Sri Lanka vs England

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

November 4: Sri Lanka vs West Indies

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

Squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

Bangladesh fixtures

October 24: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

October 27: Bangladesh vs England

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

October 29: Bangladesh vs West Indies

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

November 2: Bangladesh vs South Africa

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 4: Bangladesh vs Australia

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

Squad: Mahmud Ullah (c), Mohammad Naim Sheikh, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Kumer Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shaif Uddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Animul Islam Biplob, Rubel Hossain

Group 2

India fixtures

October 24: India vs Pakistan

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 31: India vs New Zealand

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 3: India vs Afghanistan

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 5: India vs Scotland

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 8: India vs Namibia

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

Squad: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel

Pakistan fixtures

October 24: Pakistan vs India

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 26: Pakistan vs New Zealand

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

October 29: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 2: Pakistan vs Namibia

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 7: Pakistan vs Scotland

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

Squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

Reserves: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

New Zealand fixtures

October 26: New Zealand vs Pakistan

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

October 31: New Zealand vs India

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 3: New Zealand vs Scotland

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 5:New Zealand vs Namibia

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

November 7: New Zealand vs Afghanistan

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserves: Adam Milne

Afghanistan fixtures

October 25: Afghanistan vs Scotland

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

October 29: Afghanistan vs Pakistan

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

October 31: Afghanistan vs Namibia

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 3: Afghanistan vs India

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 7: Afghanistan vs New Zealand

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

Squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Naveen ul Haq

Reserves: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran, Fazal Haq Farooqi

Scotland fixtures

October 26: Scotland vs Afghanistan

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

October 28: Scotland vs Namibia

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 3: Scotland vs New Zealand

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 5: Scotland vs India

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

November 8: Scotland vs Pakistan

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

Squad: Kyle Coetzer (c), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross (wk), Josh Davey, Ally Evans, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal

Reserves: Michael Jones, Chris Sole

Namibia fixtures

October 27: Namibia vs Scotland

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

October 30: Namibia vs Afghanistan

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 2: Namibia vs Pakistan

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Abu Dhabi)

November 5: Namibia vs New Zealand

(Time 3:30 PM IST Venue: Sharjah)

November 8: Namibia vs India

(Time 7:30 PM IST Venue: Dubai)

Squad: Gerhard Erasmus (c), Stephen Baard, Karl Birkenstock. Michau du Preez, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green, Nicol Lofie-Eaton, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, JJ Smit, Ruben Trumpelmann, Michael van Lingen, David Wiese, Craig Williams, Pikky Ya France

Reserves: Mauritius Ngupita