T20 World Cup: Team India To Get New Jersey For The Tournament; When Is The Big Reveal?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India announced on Friday, that team India’s new jersey for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 will be revealed on October 13. The Indian cricket team will lock horns with Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup on October 24, at the Dubai International Stadium. The BCCI in their announcement on Twitter asked everyone to join the big reveal on MPL Sports, the official kit partner of India.

The moment we've all been waiting for!



Join us for the big reveal on 13th October only on @mpl_sport. 🇮🇳



Are you excited? 🥳 pic.twitter.com/j4jqXHvnQU — BCCI (@BCCI) October 8, 2021

At the same time, MPL Sports on their Twitter handle urged cricket fans to join them for a jersey reveal like never before. MPL further mentioned in the tweet that the jersey will be revealed on their Instagram Live on October 13 at 10:40 PM and asked for everyone’s support. India is the official host of the T20 Worl Cup, however, the tournament was shifted to UAE, following the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

If you are a HUGE Cricket fan like us, this is the moment we've all been waiting for! A jersey reveal like never before. Are you game? Join our Insta Live on 13th October 22:40 hrs & show your support for Team India 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ueQXKZV2P2 — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) October 8, 2021

India placed in Group 2 among Pakistan and New Zealand

India is placed in group 2 of the World Cup fixtures and finds itself among Afghanistan, New Zealand, and Pakistan. The Virat Kohli-led side are currently the second-best T20I team in the world, behind the table-toppers England, and ahead of giants like South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is the final assignment for Kohli as the skipper of the T20I side, as he announced before that he will quit in the captaincy in the shortest format of the game at the conclusion of the tournament.

Meanwhile, as the 15-men Indian squad was announced, fans were elated to see veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin make his way into the T20I side, after last playing a T20 match for India in 2016. Another surprise addition to the squad was MS Dhoni’s inclusion as a mentor for Team India. With Dhoni set to make a return to the Indian dressing room, he will join the core leadership group of India along with Rohit Sharma and Kohli, looking to earn the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title after 14 years. India won the first edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2007, under the captaincy of MS Dhoni.

(Image: AP)