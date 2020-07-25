TAD Vs FPV Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Emirates D10 League Live Game Info

Team Abu Dhabi will square off against Fujairah Pacific Venture in the Emirates D10 League 2020. The match will be played on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Here is the TAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, TAD vs FPV Dream11 top picks, TAD vs FPV Dream11 team news and other details of the match. The UAE T10 League live streaming can be found on FanCode.

TAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: TAD vs FPV Dream11 schedule

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Time: 9.30 PM IST

TAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: TAD vs FPV Dream11 preview

This will be the fourth game for Team Abu Dhabi in the competition, winning the previous two matches against ECB Blues and Ajman on Friday. On the other hand, Fujairah Pacific Venture have played just one game so far in the competition and produced a blistering batting performance in the game. The two sides have great momentum into the game.

TAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: TAD vs FPV Dream11 team news

Team Abu Dhabi: Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra, Dilawar Khan Orakzai, Ghulam Farid, Ghulam Murtaza, Graeme Cremer, Jalal Bhukari, Kai Smith, Khalid Mahmood, Rameez Shahzad, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Noor Khan, Osama Hassan Shah, Rahul Bhatia, Vinayak Vijayan

Fujairah Pacific Venture: Ali Shan Sharafu, Asif Khan, Baseel Hameed, Hamdan Tahir, Hassan Khalid, Iqrar Shah, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Jash Giyanani, Muhamad Kaleem, Rishab Mukherjee, Sanchit Sharma, Sheraj Piya, Lovepreet Singh, Waseem Muhammad

TAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: TAD vs FPV Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kai Smith

Batsmen: Ali Abid, Rameez Shahzad, Muhamad Kaleem, Iqrar Shah

All Rounders: Ali Shan Sharafu, Lovepreet Singh, Rizwan Amanat Ali

Bowlers: Sanchit Sharma, Rishab Mukherjee, Rahul Bhatia

TAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction: TAD vs FPV Dream11 top picks

Team Abu Dhabi: Rameez Shahzad (c), Ali Abid

Fujairah Pacific Venture: Sanchit Sharma, Ali Shan Sharafu (vc)

TAD vs FPV Dream11 match prediction

Team Abu Dhabi are the favouites in the game.

Note: The TAD vs FPV Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The TAD vs FPV Dream11 team selection and TAD vs FPV Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: UAE Cricket Twitter