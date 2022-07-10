'Takkar Mardu Kya?': Rishabh Pant's Candid Chat With Rohit Sharma Leaves Fans In Hysterics

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and batter Rishabh Pant opened the scoreboard for India during the second T20I against England at the Edgbaston Stadium on Saturday. Both cricketers added 49 runs for the first wicket stand and looked impressive with their shot selections and execution. Meanwhile, an incident involving both openers in the very first over of the game has now become the talking point for fans on social media.

In a video from the 2nd T20I which is currently doing rounds on the internet, Pant can be seen completing a quick single and complaining to Rohit that England pacer David Wiley is interrupting his run. “Ye samne aagaya yaar. Samne aagaya tha. Takkar mardu kya?,” Rishabh hilariously quips to Rohit, which roughly translates as “ He was in front of me. He is coming in front. Should I run into him?”

Watch the viral video:

Rishabh Pant asking " takkar mardu kya" 😭😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/4I4bIEx0ZJ — time square 🇮🇳 (@time__square) July 9, 2022

Fans reminded of MS Dhoni-Mustafizur Rahman incident

On noticing the video on Twitter, Indian cricket fans went into a frenzy as they had a hard time getting over Pant’s hilarious dig. While fans shed their thoughts on Pant’s gesture, a few cricket fans were reminded of a similar incident involving legendary Indian skipper MS Dhoni, during a match against Bangladesh in August 2015. Interestingly, Pant considers MS Dhoni to be his idol and is known for sharing a close bond with the cricketer.

Do you remember one time Dhoni had take the revenge of rohit against Bangladesh? — ᴀʙʜɪᴊᴀy ᴄꜱᴋɪᴀɴ 💛🚩 (@kattar_cskian) July 9, 2022

More relatable when Dhoni destroyed Anderson with collision.https://t.co/Bv8xVok6xG — Morv (@Morya_45) July 9, 2022

During the 1st ODI between India and Bangladesh in 2015, Dhoni was involved in an incident with debutant Mustafizur Rahman, where he barged into the pacer while trying to steal a single. Similar to Pant’s incident, the bowler was interrupting the batter’s run there too. As a result of the powerful collision, Mustafizur immediately crashed to the ground and was then taken off the field for treatment.

MS Dhoni attends England vs India T20I match in Edgbaston

Meanwhile, the 1st T20I between England and India on Saturday was graced by the presence of Dhoni at Edgbaston. Dhoni was seen sharing the frame with Rishabh Pant in a viral picture and was then spotted giving a pep talk inside the Team’s dressing room. It is pertinent to mention that Dhoni recently celebrated his 41st birthday on July 7, 2022.

Coming back to the match, Ravindra Jadeja’s 29-ball 46 powered India to a total of 170/8, while Bhuvaneshwar Kumar’s 3/15 in the second innings, ensured the victory for India. Both teams will now lock horns in the series finale at Trent Bridge on Sundar, before heading into the ODI series. India notably, took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series by winning Saturday’s match.

