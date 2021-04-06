Taslima Nasreen's 'Moeen Ali Would've Joined ISIS' Post Draws Flak, Jofra Archer Hits Back

Taking a potshot at cricketer Moeen Ali, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen sparked controversy as she tossed insensitive comments at the English all-rounder. Nasreen made an apparent remark targetting Moeen Ali's faith as she tweeted on Monday that the English cricketer would have joined global terror outfit ISIS, had he not 'stuck with cricket'. As the Bangladeshi author faced severe backlash for her comments on Ali, she also issued a clarification on Tuesday, claiming that her comments were 'sarcastic'.

In a series of tweets, Nasreen while defending her hateful comment, claimed hypocrisy as she 'scrutinized' a particular faith. Nasreen, who has been blacklisted in Bangladesh, also hit out at the flak she received over her tweet on the English cricketer and said that she was being 'humiliated' as she tried to 'secularize' Muslim society.

Jofra Archer steps in

Following her tweet on Monday, England's star pacer Jofra Archer came out in support of his teammate Moeen Ali. Taking on Nasreen, Archer quoted her tweets and remarked that 'no one is laughing' on her comments even as she claims they were 'sarcastic'. The English speed gun also called on Nasereen to delete the tweet.

"Are you okay? I don’t think you’re okay," Archer said marking Nasreen's tweet linking Moeen Ali to ISIS.

Are you okay ? I don’t think you’re okay https://t.co/rmiFHhDXiO — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

Sarcastic ? No one is laughing , not even yourself , the least you can do is delete the tweet https://t.co/Dl7lWdvSd4 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 6, 2021

Nasreen's controversial comments come at a time when there have been reports of Moeen Ali upholding his faith and deciding against sporting the logo of an alcohol brand on his IPL jersey. However, there is no clear link establishing a connection between the incident and Nasreen's comment. As per reports in media, Moeen Ali had urged CSK to not print the alcohol brand logo on his jersey, which the franchise also agreed to. However, the franchise CEO Kasi Viswanathan later clarified to the media that the English all-rounder had made no such request.

Moeen Ali eager to play for CSK

Ahead of the IPL, Moeen Ali has also expressed his eagerness in playing under former India skipper MS Dhoni. Highlighting that several players have told him about how the Indian improves their game, Ali added that it is on every players 'wishlist' to play under Dhoni. "I’ve spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that. I think it’s something on every player’s wish list to play under MS. I think it’s the confidence and the clarity he gives people. It’s exciting,” he said according to CSK’s official website.