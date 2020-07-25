TAV Vs TH Dream11 Prediction, Preview, Team News, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info

Tartu Vikings will battle it out with Tallinn Hippos in the ECS Tallinn T10 Match 5. The match will be played on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Here is the TAV vs TH Dream11 prediction, schedule, preview, TAV vs TH dream11 team news and TAV vs TH dream11 top picks for the game.

TAV vs TH Dream11 prediction: TAV vs TH Dream11 schedule

Venue: Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground

Date: Saturday, July 25, 2020

Time: 8 PM IST

TAV vs TH Dream11 prediction: TAV vs TH Dream11 preview

The focus of the ECS T10 series now shifts to Estonia. The competition will be hosted at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground. This will be the second game of the day for both the teams. The tournament revolves around a shorter format and will feature innings of ten overs for either sides.

TAV vs TH Dream11 prediction: TAV vs TH Dream11 team news

Tartu Vikings: Ali Raza, Daniyal Gohar, Rahul Puniani, Rana Muhammad Rashid, Abdul Razik, Agha Zain Abid, Kush Brahmbhatt, Mohammed Mehedi Hasan, Romeo Ramesh Tanna, Saqib Naveed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shahid Mubashar, Tauseef Akhtar, Waqas Rashid, Aaqib Ayoub, Aditya Savio Paul, Asif Sattar

Tallinn Hippos: Malcolm Sedgwick, Tim Heath, Timothy Filer, David Robson, Moshur Rahman, Richard Parkin, Shiva Arunachalam, Tim Cross, Andres Burget, Marko Vaik, Stuart Hook, Darwin Sivalingapandi, Kalle Vislapuu, Mart Tammoja, Remo Raud, Rony Zaman, Thomas Hale, Travis Beswick, Umair Akram

TAV vs TH Dream11 prediction: TAV vs TH Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Marko Vaik

Batsmen: David Robson (c), Moshur Rahman, Waqas Rashid, Rahul Puniani

All Rounders: Saqib Naveed, Tauseef Akhtar, Tim Cross (vc)

Bowlers: Kalle Vislapuu, Mart Tammoja, Zain Abid

TAV vs TH Dream11 prediction: TAV vs TH Dream11 top picks

Tartu Vikings: Tauseef Akhtar, Waqas Rashid

Tallinn Hippos: David Robson, Tim Cross

TAV vs TH Dream11 match prediction

Tartu Vikings are the favourites in the game.

Note: The TAV vs TH Dream11 prediction is based on our own analysis. The TAV vs TH Dream11 team selection and TAV vs TH Dream11 top picks do not guarantee a 100 per cent result in your game.

Image courtesy: European Cricket Twitter