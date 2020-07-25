TAV Vs TRS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Tallinn Live Game Info

Tartu Vikings will square off against Tallinn Rising Stars in Match 3 of the ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament on Saturday, July 25. The TAV vs TRS Dream11 match will be played at the Estonian National Cricket & Rugby Ground in Tallinn. The TAV vs TRS Dream11 match will commence at 4:00 PM (IST). Here is a look at our TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction, TAV vs TRS Dream11 team and TAV vs TRS Dream11 top picks.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 franchises dented by loss of sponsors; RR, SRH, DC, KXIP hit the most: Report

TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction: ECS T10 Tallinn Tournament preview

The ECS T10 action now shifts to Estonia as the Tallinn T10 League will commence at the National Cricket & Rugby Ground. The Match 3 of the ECS T10 Tallinn tournament will feature Tartu Vikings locking horns against Tallinn Rising Stars. Both sides will look to secure a win in this fixture and gain some momentum. This will be the first game for the Vikings while the Rising Stars will take part in the match after their contest against Tallinn Hippos.

TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction: TAV vs TRS squads

TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction: TAV squad

Ali Raza, Muhammad Rashid, Rahul Puniani, Waqas Rashid, Daniyal Gohar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mehedi Hasan, Saqib Naveed, Abdul Razik, Zain Abid, Asif Sattar, Kush Brahmbhatt, Ramesh Tanna, Tauseef Akhtar.

TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction: TRS squad

Udayan Patankar, Md Riaz, Redwan Zisan, Maidul Rifat, Tajul Somon, Maruf Sarwardi, Muhammad Shoaib, Shebin Al-din, Eusuf Hassan, Miraz Mahabubul, Nazmul Haque, Showkat Jalal, Shantanu Bhat, Partha Sarathi,

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 could potentially clash with Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka in October: Report

TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction: TAV vs TRS Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ali Raza, Udayan Patankar

Batsmen: Muhammad Rashid (Captain), Redwan Zisan, Rahul Puniani

All-rounders: Shebin Al-din, Muhammad Shoaib (Vice-captain), Sarfaraz Ahmed

Bowlers: Mahababul Miraz, Nazmul Haque, Abdul Razik

ALSO READ | IPL 2020 broadcasters likely to embrace 'virtual commentary' idea due to COVID-19: Report

TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction

TRS start off as favourites to win the TAV vs TRS live match.

Please note that the above TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction, TAV vs TRS Dream11 team and TAV vs TRS Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAV vs TRS Dream11 team, TAV vs TRS Dream11 top picks and TAV vs TRS Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | Kane Williamson returns to training in NZ, excited about increasing IPL 2020 prospects

IMAGE COURTESY: CYPRUS CRICKET / TWITTER