Team India Fined 40% Of Match Fees For Maintaining Slow Over-rate In Final T20 Vs England

Denting the 36-run victory on Sunday, Team India has been fined 40 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fifth and final T20I. While the Men in Blue fought hard in the decider to clinch victory, the team, led by Virat Kohli failed to achieve the target of overs despite time allowances being taken into consideration. The home team fell two overs short of the target set which led to to the sanction.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Team India's match fee was also docked after the second T20 for the same reason. Even though Kohli & Co. won the second T20 against England, the sanction was imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath as Team India fell one over short of the target. Moreover, in the fourth T20I which England won, skipper Eoin Morgan's side was fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate.

Team India clinch series 3-2

Coming back from 2-1, Team India went on to win the T20I series against England on Sunday with a 36-run victory in the final game. For the finale, the hosts made some changes to the batting order by promoting Virat Kohli up the order to open alongside Rohit Sharma as KL Rahul's lean patch continued. The move reaped benefits as the duo set the tone for the innings with a fiery partnership in which skipper Kohli played the second-fiddle. Handful knocks from Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya helped India post a target of 225.

Despite losing Jason Roy in the first over, England were off to a good start with Jos Buttler and Dawid Malan notching up half-centuries. However, a stellar show from Bhuvaneshwar Kumar helped India crawl back into the game as Shardul Thakur also bagged two key wickets. India have now arrived in Pune and will lock horns with England in a 3-match ODI series.

Image Credits: ICC Twitter