New Zealand won the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch by two wickets and which also helped Indian team to qualify for successive WTC final. Team India are currently playing against Australia in the fourth Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The first Test match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka was never a one sided encounter as the match was clearly balanced throughout the five days. Sri Lanka batting first in the Test match achieved respectable first innings total of 355 courtesy crucial knocks from Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva.

New Zealand win against Sri Lanka by two wickets

Coming in to bat New Zealand also at one point had lost three early wickets and it looked like that it will be very easy for Sri Lanka to gain a healthy first innings lead but hundred by Daryl Mitchell and also a late innings by Matt Henry of 72 took the Kiwis over the visitors first innings and at the end the hosts ended their first innings at 373.

New Zealand had a first innings lead of 18 runs wherein Sri Lanka coming out to bat in the second innings registered a second innings total of 302 leaving with the hosts a target of 284.

New Zealand had lost one wicket at the end of Day 4 as they needed 257 on the last day. The Day 5 of the Test match began with rain as the first session of the day was a complete wash out. The match was expected to end in a draw but Daryl Mitchell's late acceleration to the innings gave the Kiwis a chance to win the match.

The match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka ended in an anti climax with at last the hosts winning the match by two wickets on the last ball of the match.