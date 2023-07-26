Team India to have new captain for T20I series as Rahul Dravid issues strict directive

The Indian men's cricket team is currently touring the West Indies for an all-format bilateral series. In the recently-concluded Test series, India defeated the home side 1-0 thanks to their thumping victory in the first match by an innings and 141 runs. The second Test match of the series ended in a draw as rain washed out the final day of play ending India's hopes of registering a clean sweep. India will now play a three-match ODI series, followed by five T20Is against the same side. After the ongoing contest, India are scheduled to host Ireland for an away series.

3 things you need to know

Suryakumar Yadav was recently named the vice-captain of the Indian T20I team

He is currently the No. 1 ranked batsman in the shortest format of the game

India will played three T20Is against Ireland from August 18 to 23

Suryakumar Yadav could lead India in the Ireland series

With T20I captain Hardik Pandya likely to be rested for the Ireland contest, Suryakumar Yadav could be made the skipper for the series. It was earlier being reported that Jasprit Bumrah might get the captaincy in absence of Pandya. However, now that Suryakumar has been made the vice-captain of the Indian T20I side, he will most likely lead the team against Ireland. The BCCI has picked Suryakumar Yadav as the deputy of Pandya for the five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

The 2023 India vs Ireland T20I series is set to garner significant attention for multiple reasons. Primarily, it will serve as valuable preparation for the Indian players participating in the upcoming Asian Games 2023 in China.

Meanwhile, India's head coach Rahul Dravid has issued a strict directive for his players as he wants everyone to attend a camp in Bengaluru before the upcoming Asia Cup. To manage player workload effectively, key players like Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill might be rested from Ireland's T20I series. This decision aims to reduce their strain, considering the team's busy cricket schedule in the upcoming months. However, the final lineup is yet to be confirmed.

The BCCI tries to manage workload of players ahead of Asia Cup and ODI World Cup

Due to the tight travel schedule with only a three-day gap between matches in Florida and Dublin, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to field a second-string side, which will also compete in the Asian Games 2023. This series presents an excellent opportunity for the selected players to hone their skills ahead of the Asian Games.

Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the second-string Men's squad during the Asian Games, scheduled from September 28 to October 7. Meanwhile, SuryaKumar Yadav, who has achieved iconic status in the T20 format, will lead India in the Ireland series.

