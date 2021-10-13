Team India's T20 World Cup Jersey: When And How To Watch Reveal On October 13?

With the ICC T20 World Cup right around the corner, Team India's official kit sponsors MPL Sports along with BCCI will be revealing the Indian squad's official T20 World Cup jersey on Wednesday, October 13. While there was some confusion initially as to when the unveiling will take place, it has now been confirmed for 2:00 PM IST. Preorders for the jersey are already out and once the jersey is revealed many will want to get their hands on it.

For fans that would like to watch the official unveiling of the jersey, they can head to the MPL Sports Instagram page. Via Insta live at 2:00 PM IST on Wednesday, October 13 they will reveal the new jersey that the Indian players will don at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Hi, Manjunath here. The jersey launch event is planned for today at 2 PM, Please stay tuned to our website for more updates. — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) October 13, 2021

🇮🇳, just a few more hours left for the big reveal.

Set your reminders here: https://t.co/D9OftbVtUy — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) October 13, 2021

MPL Sports is excited to announce Team India's official jersey

MPL Sports, who are Team India's official kit sponsors until December 2023, were excited to announce the squad's official jersey for the T20 World Cup on October 13. The unveiling will take place via Insta live at 2:00 PM IST.

If you are a HUGE Cricket fan like us, this is the moment we've all been waiting for! A jersey reveal like never before. Are you game? Join our Insta Live on 13th October 22:40 hrs & show your support for Team India 🥳 pic.twitter.com/ueQXKZV2P2 — MPL Sports (@mpl_sport) October 8, 2021

India's T20 World Cup schedule

Based on the schedule released by ICC, India will play two warm-up games, one against Australia and one against England. The two warm-up games are scheduled for October 18 and October 20 with two matches a day. The second round of the tournament which is the Super 12 stage, will begin in Abu Dhabi on 23 October, with the Group 1 match between Australia and South Africa. India will play its first competitive match against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24, with the game scheduled to commence live at 7:30 PM IST. This followed by a match against New Zealand on October 31, then Afghanistan on November 3, and two more matches that are still to be decided on November 5 and then November 8.

The first semi-final is scheduled to be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10 at 6 PM local time. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on 11 November. Both semi-finals have reserve days in case of any rain. The final of the tournament will take place in Dubai on 14 November, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final.

India's T20 World Cup squad

Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

